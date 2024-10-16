Is it an eye cream or is it a concealer? These buildable concealer hybrids help hide a multitude of sins.

Now more than ever are we demanding more from our makeup.

It has to hide imperfections (but without clogging pores), swipe on seamlessly (but not pill when layered on top of skincare), brighten complexions for the day (but continue to do so with long-term use).

All of the above may sound impossible, but thankfully a suite of makeup brands were up to the challenge.

Enter the next generation of serum-based concealers, formulas which blur the line between skincare and makeup by harnessing the skin-caring benefits of ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, niacinamide and more.

But can makeup moonlighting as skincare save time in your morning routine, or better still – save you money by reducing the number of products in your rotation?

Where traditional concealer formulations come with a handful of hangups – think creasing under-eyes, blotchiness, or too-thick finishes – serum-based concealers combine the lightweight texture of a serum with the performance of makeup (hello, buildable coverage) to brighten under-eyes, conceal dark circles, disguise redness and more.

Not to mention their hydrating nature means they won’t cling to dry patches or exacerbate a blemish like their richer cousins can.

Below, we round up the 10 best (and newest) serum-based concealer hybrids to suit every skin concern – from dark circles to puffy under-eyes and everything in between.

Why we love it: It’s the American beauty brand that’s finally landed at Mecca in Aotearoa, including its cult-favourite hydrating concealer. It promises a lightweight texture and skin-like finish, smoothing onto skin seamlessly to help even skin tone or refine skin texture. The range extends to include 20 different shades in a variety of undertones, from neutral to neutral cool, warm peach, olive, medium warm and more.

Key ingredients: Its soothing blend of hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica leaf extract and lysine work overtime to hydrate and plump skin, soothe redness or irritation, and boost the body’s own collagen production.

Suitable for: Beyond this, Swipe Serum Concealer is non-comedogenic, alcohol- and fragrance-free, meaning it’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Best for: Those with dry or sensitive skin types seeking sustained hydration all day long.

Why we love it: Bridging the gap between makeup and skincare, Bobbi Brown’s serum-laced concealer contains a blend of ingredients you’d likely find in a health food store – not makeup. Its hybrid formula lends lightness and brightness to under-eyes, both instantly and over time for a wide-eyed, rejuvenated look. It’s available in 17 shades, ranging from Porcelain to Espresso.

Key ingredients: Cordyceps mushroom, Indian tree root and bamboo grass combine to help counteract a handful of the culprits behind dark circles, including the visible signs of ageing and hyperpigmentation. The plant-powered blend goes one step further to help re-energise tired peepers by boosting the skin’s hydration levels for a plumper, more refreshed under-eyes.

All skin types, including mature skin.

Best for: Those grappling with dark circles or tired-looking eyes.

Why we love it: Any concealer described as “buttery” gets top marks in our books, and this newbie from Revlon is no exception. But for a formula so rich, it’s deceptively light to apply: smoothing onto skin and blending easily using fingertips or a Beauty Blender. The brightening and hydrating blend steps in as a colour correcting and concealer in one, helping to conceal imperfections and redness, while lightly blurring the appearance of dark spots or blemishes. Its shade range is quite limited, however, with only six shades to select from.

Key ingredients: Squalane and vitamin B5 team up to moisturise and smooth skin, leaving it appearing glowing and radiant.

Suitable for: All skin types.

Best for: Those with dull-looking skin needing a touch of illumination or glow.

Why we love it: While we’d never recommend leaving your makeup on for an entire day and night, NYX’s serum-concealer is said to offer skin hydration for up to 24 hours’ continuous wear. The medium-coverage hybrid is ultra-blendable, meaning under-eyes never appear cakey or dry. It helps hide dark circles or dry patches (rather than cling to them) and comes in 12 shades.

Key ingredients: Alongside plant-based oils and extracts including centella asiatica and camellia, NYX’s hydration-heavy formula looks to moisturising glycerin and tocopherol (a form of vitamin E).

Suitable for: All skin types, but can be used on face or body.

Best for: Beauty aficionados seeking a wallet-friendly option.

Why we love it: As the name suggests, this concealer zeroes in on dark spots thanks to its exclusive Super Bright Serum formulation which is said to conceal instantly and improve bare skin concerns over time. Dark spots aside, It Cosmetics’ buildable, medium-coverage concealer can be used over blemishes or to help blur uneven skin texture. Plus it comes in 20 skin-flattering shades, half of which are geared towards medium to deep complexions.

Key ingredients: The patented Super Bright Serum includes a 2% concentration of niacinamide (which is known to help banish blemishes, fade dark spots and smooth uneven skin tone) alongside hyaluronic acid to hydrate and caffeine for a bolt of energy to the eye area.

Suitable for: All skin types, including oily or combination skin.

Best for: Those with hyperpigmentation or post-inflammatory acne marks they’d rather conceal.

Why we love it: New to the Mecca Max Off Duty range comes this complexion-brightening powerhouse designed to touch up under-eyes or conceal redness. The ultra-lightweight formulation leaves behind a dewy, hydrated finish and a light to medium coverage. It comes in 20 shades in multiple different undertones (rendering it a bit like a colour corrector), including neutral, peach, pink, cool, golden, olive and red.

Key ingredients: Jojoba, niacinamide, squalane and peptide are the hero ingredients here, helping to hydrate and brighten skin while depositing lightweight coverage.

Suitable for: All skin types.

Best for: No-makeup makeup wearers who prefer a barely-there finish, or skin that actually just looks like skin.

Why we love it: Is there anything more annoying than concealer that creases? Cue Lancome’s serum concealer, which lends a healthy glow to skin while concealing, blurring and brightening. For a fresh-all-day finish that won’t fade or settle into fine lines, the medium buildable formula swipes onto skin leaving it hydrated and glowing all day long. It’s available in 24 shades, too.

Key ingredients: This glow-giving concealer is supercharged with an 81% glow-boosting skincare serum which helps to care for skin as much as it corrects.

Suitable for: All skin types, especially those concerned with the visible signs of ageing.

Best for: Mature skin types who don’t want their concealer to crease or settle into fine lines.

Why we love it: Known for its range of cruelty-free and vegan makeup, Ilia’s lightweight concealer is pleasantly creamy – boasting a silky, serum texture that sinks beautifully into skin. Three dots of product is all that’s needed to impart brightness and glow, while helping to disguise dark circles and discolouration on skin. Lightly pat into skin with fingertips for the most seamless finish. Available in 20 shades.

Key ingredients: No hyaluronic acid to be found here, instead Ilia includes stabilised vitamin C, mastic (a tree resin sourced from the Greek Islands) and Albiza Julibrissin bark extract which work triple-duty to brighten dull skin, stimulate collagen production, fend off environmental damage, and mattify skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and puffiness.

Suitable for: All skin types.

Best for: Those of us who zig where others zag – opting for formulas with unique ingredients over the stock-standard.

Why we love it: The L’Oreal Paris True Match Tinted Serum Foundation rated well in this year’s Viva Beauty Awards, so it’s hardly surprising that its twin concealer would earn a spot on this list, too. An eye serum and concealer in one, this multi-purpose product can be used to shape and contour the face, or to plump and perfect under-eyes. The unique diamond-shaped applicator deposits a precise amount of product, with the angled tip meaning you can get even closer to the inner corner of the eyes (if required). Available in 12 different shades.

Key ingredients: A 1.5% concentration of hyaluronic acid is spiked with caffeine, leaving under-eyes hydrated and temporarily de-puffed.

Suitable for: All skin types.

Best for: Smoothing and soothing puffy under-eyes.

Why we love it: As one of the most expensive serum concealers on this list, you’re entitled to expect a lot from its performance. Touted as the brand’s “multi-purpose hero”, By Terry’s Hyaluronic Serum Concealer helps to conceal dark circles, blur imperfections, correct puffiness, plump fine lines, restore brightness to a dull complexion, combat signs of fatigue, and hydrate skin for up to 24 hours. It claims to do its best work one hour after application, with studies conducted by the brand claiming that it helps to boost skin hydration and improve eye look radiance 60 minutes after application. Available in 12 shades.

Key ingredients: This long-wearing concealer harnesses eight forms of hyaluronic acid (including three different molecular weights) to penetrate the different layers of the skin, depositing moisture where it’s needed most. Magnolia flower complex works to soothe an inflamed complexion and reduce redness, while antioxidant-rich caffeine stimulates circulation to brighten under-eyes, reduce dark circles and banish puffiness.

Suitable for: All skin types.

Best for: Those who have multiple concerns they wish to address, but don’t want to shell out for separate products for each.

