Chanel Appoints Margot Robbie As New Face Of No 5 And More Beauty News

Chanel reveals its new campaign for its iconic No 5 fragrance, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi; Aotea relaunches its award-winning Kawakawa Balm; Kylie Jenner debuts a new perfume at Sephora; Inside the opening of Reform Mt Wellington; Mode unveils new unlimited memberships.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our fortnightly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Chanel unveils new No 5 short film

Earlier this week, Chanel revealed its new campaign film captured in California by Italian visionary Luca Guadagnino, of Call Me By Your Name, Challengers and Queer fame.

The short film, named See You At 5, features none other than Australian actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, their interaction sparked by a text from Robbie to meet her at 5 o’clock before their impending tryst sees them pursue one another set against the backdrop of sunset over Big Sur.

She spritzes on a Chanel No 5 before slipping into a red skirt suit and heading out.

As the pair are depicted crossing highways on motorcycles and convertibles, the tension builds with their impending rendezvous. What transpires, though, is a classic case of miscommunication – romantic yearning unfulfilled as they arrive at opposite locations.

Not satisfied with her evening ending here, Margot is depicted jumping into a pool in a bold red swimsuit, signifying her freedom and independence.

A behind-the-scenes clip shared on Chanel’s Instagram includes a brief interview with Margot, who explains that to her, No 5 is the most iconic fragrance in the world. “It’s incredible to be part of it,” she says.

Of her missed interaction with her on-screen lover, Margot alludes to the campaign message being more about the excitement and anticipation of the journey itself.

“I think there’s a sense of anticipation in our story. That feeling when you’re getting ready, you have somewhere to go, someone to see. And then finding that it wasn’t really them that was making this all exciting. It was kind of the journey,” she says.

Chanel No 5 is available in 50ml for $232 or 100ml for $333 from Smith & Caughey’s or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Aotea launches into pharmacy

Famed for its lineup of therapeutic skincare products, handmade using native flora and grown sustainably on Great Barrier Island, Aotea is repositioning its best-selling Kawakawa Balm as a class 1 medical device.

While the formula itself remains unchanged, Kawakawa Balm will now be available in the pharmacy channel, including Life, Unichem and independent pharmacies. The move comes in response to consumer feedback for a natural steroid alternative, especially when it comes to treating inflammatory skin conditions like eczema or dermatitis.

Founder Tama Toki says it’s a dream realised, firstly to have the key ingredients contained within Kawakawa Balm validated through scientific research, and secondly to have made the product more accessible.

“Our formula remains the same; we have undertaken research to determine the healing constituents and redesigned the packaging focusing on ingredient transparency and application instructions, reflecting this more clinical outlook,” he says. “We aim to bridge the gap between Māori healing (rongoā) and modern science to showcase this to the world.”

Aotea Kawakawa Balm is priced at $18 for a 30g tube and $32 for a 62g tube and is available from the Aotea flagship store in Commercial Bay and selected pharmacies nationwide. Aoteamade.co.nz

Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic launches at Sephora

As far as celebrity beauty brands go, few can argue the widespread success of Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

Popular for its viral lip kits, donned by the pouty star herself, Kylie Cosmetics branched out into additional makeup items, baby care, skincare and body care. Earlier this year, Kylie added fragrance to her repertoire with Cosmic, an eau de parfum now available in Aotearoa from Sephora.

The scent is described as being able to “enhance your presence” (yes, we’re still figuring out what that means too) thanks to its magnetic, ambery, floral scent. It opens with notes of sweet star jasmine and blood orange, revealing a heart which radiates with accords of golden amber and red peonies before a base of warming cedarwood and vanilla musk come to the fore in the dry down.

Scent aside, the sculptural glass vessel gives new meaning to the phrase “object of desire” with its undulating curves and gleaming silver orb cap.

Cosmic eau de parfum is available in 10ml for $41, 30ml for $76, 50ml for $99 or 100ml for $122 from Sephora or Sephora.nz.

The friendly faces behind Reform Mt Wellington. Photo / Samantha Herewini

Reform finds new home in Mt Wellington

Following the success of their reformer Pilates studio in Ormiston, the wheels (or springs?) were set in motion as Reform head trainers and franchise owners Gemma Ellis and Debbie Osborn sought a second location to call home.

Now, the duo have unveiled their new state-of-the-art studio in the heart of Mt Wellington. Located in the heart of Lunn Ave’s shopping precinct, a stone’s throw away from Stonefields subdivision and a short drive to the Eastern Bays, Reform Mt Wellington is delivering its signature burn to a coterie of Pilates converts.

Alongside trainers Claudia, Charlotte and Amy, Debbie and Gemma will be putting members through their paces with beginner classes to start with, before opening up the roster to include more advanced options for those ready to push their limits.

Photo / Samantha Herewini

Reform Mt Wellington is offering an opening special of a 10-class pack for $180, alongside foundation memberships for $220 (on a six-month plan). Weekly, monthly and block classes are also available, with the option to up the ante with private 1:1 or 2:1 personal training sessions.

Never tried reformer Pilates before? Head along on a Friday to make the most of Reform Mt Wellington’s $20 Fridays to test it out.

Reform Mt Wellington, 59 Lunn Ave, Mt Wellington. Reformfitness.co.nz/studios/mount-wellington

Mode launches new unlimited memberships

Contemporary fitness studio Mode continues to redefine holistic health with its new All-In Unlimited Memberships, offering members unlimited access to its world-class group training classes and private sauna and contrast therapy suites for just $75 per week.

Rather than needing to visit two different locations to get a fitness fix and recovery treatment in a sauna or ice bath, Mode combines both under one roof: high-energy fitness classes with restorative self-care treatments to promote overall wellbeing.

It was part of founder Samantha Bluemel’s vision all along, to establish Mode as a premium health and fitness club that caters to a wide variety of members’ needs.

“My north star in conceptualising Mode Studio was a space that bridges the gap between a regular fitness routine and overall wellbeing. Where members are supported to find their strength but also their calm; to balance intense energy output with restorative care for the body and mind,” she says.

“Our new membership options will mean no more choosing between the two. Members can expect to have it all in one beautifully designed studio, supported by our team of friendly, welcoming experts at every turn.”

Mode’s new All-In Unlimited Membership includes:

Unlimited Group Training: All group training classes, including Mode’s Signature, Foundation, Interval, and Recovery formats to build cardio fitness, strength and agility for all fitness levels.

All group training classes, including Mode’s Signature, Foundation, Interval, and Recovery formats to build cardio fitness, strength and agility for all fitness levels. Unlimited Restore Suite Access: Mode’s Restore Suites combine private infrared sauna and contrast therapy to help support post-workout recovery and overall wellbeing. Together, these facilities promote better circulation, reduce inflammation, and boost mental clarity.

Mode, 202 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, or see Modestudio.co.nz.

