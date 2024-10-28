The 20 Best Luxe Or Less Beauty Advent Calendars To Shop For In 2024

Your complete guide to the best beauty advent calendars of the season.

In beauty land, the holiday period is by far the best time of year.

There are festive beauty gift sets to behold, delicate treat-filled baubles to bedeck the tree, and pretty crackers to level up your Christmas table.

But there’s one kind of festive treat that sits head and shoulders above the rest, one which makes counting down to Christmas all the more enjoyable: beauty advent calendars.

This year’s lineup is impressive to say the least – think advent calendars brimming with full-sized products, best-selling favourites and special new release products spanning skincare, makeup, fragrance, body care, and hair care.

While we’re well aware that Christmas is still two months away, many of these festive countdowns have already sold out – so try avoid disappointment by selecting your favourite and ordering early.

One brand noticeably absent from this list? Net-A-Porter. Its festive offering set us swooning year after year, but in September the luxury e-tailer revealed plans to close its beauty division, adding plans were in place to launch an affiliate programme early in 2025.

That said, there’s no shortage of festive favourites to treat yourself (or your loved one) to in 2024. Read on for the 20 best beauty advent calendars to appeal to every price range and preference.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Diamond Chest Of Beauty Love + Magic, $402

Best for: Beauty aficionados who already worship at Charlotte Tilbury’s altar, or those wanting to switch up their current makeup routine by trying something new.

Number of windows: 12

What’s inside: If you haven’t gotten your hands on some of Charlotte Tilbury’s most enviable makeup products, then now’s your chance to secure 12 of them all in one fell swoop. Clear stand-outs include Charlotte’s Magic Cream, a hybrid moisturiser and primer in one which creates a dewy, hydrated base for makeup application to follow; or the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, which locks makeup in place for up to 16 hours. The set also extends to three full-sized products: the Pillow Talk Eyeliner, Matte Revolution Lipstick and Beauty Light Wand.

Why we love it: Anyone who is familiar with Charlotte Tilbury’s range of celebrity-approved makeup will attest to the silent scream warranted when swiping your card at the counter. But what Charlotte Tilbury makeup lacks in affordability it makes up for in performance, and this 12-piece advent calendar is an excellent way to stock up on your favourites or introduce something new without bleeding your savings account. Can we also appreciate the too-cute heart-shaped packaging which doubles as a jewellery case when emptied? Super sweet.

Where to buy it: Mecca.com

Kiehl’s Limited-Edition Advent Calendar, $212.

Best for: Skincare buffs who are committed to caring for their complexions with a suite of hydrating products all summer long.

Number of windows: 24

What's inside: Complete with everything you need to cleanse, hydrate and treat skin, Kiehl's royal blue box is full of skin-loving surprises. The collection extends to iconic formulas including ultra-hydrating favourites for face and body like Ultra Facial Cream and Creme de Corps, alongside handbag must-haves like Lip Balm #1 and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. Build your skincare regime as December progresses, with toners, eye creams, masks, concentrates, serums, cleansers and more.

Why we love it: This holiday treat promises excellent value, with its mix of 24 minis equating to $544. A joy to look at as much as it is to open, the outer packaging is the brainchild of New York-based artist duo Heidi Chisholm and Richard Hart of Public/Official. Together, the founders of the multi-disciplinary graphic design studio sought to create a design that felt joyful and energetic, with a bright blue box decorated with monochrome tear-away strips to reveal the individually boxed beauty prizes inside.

Where to buy it: Kiehl’s.co.nz

Lancôme Advent Calendar Gift Set, $499.

Best for: Lancôme loyalists who anticipate the release of its famed advent calendar every year.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: Valued at $1491 (almost triple the RRP) Lancôme’s gift set is brimming with icons, revealing five full-sized and 19 travel-sized beauty products behind every door. Picks of products run the gamut from the iconic La Vie Este Belle eau de parfum in 10ml and 30ml sizes, complemented with a scented body lotion; two peptide-rich creams from the Rénergie range; best-selling Advanced Génifique Anti-Ageing Serum and Eye Cream; alongside top makeup picks including mascaras, lipsticks and a five-pan eyeshadow palette.

Why we love it: Set against a sparkling Parisian night sky, the enchanting navy blue and baby pink design was dreamed up by French artist Safia Ouares. Inviting the consumer on a journey across Paris, each door reveals an iconic monument unique to the City of Love, with the final spot on the trail marked by the brand’s celestial Lancôme rose on December 24.

Where to buy it: Farmers.co.nz

MCo Beauty Advent Calendar, $65

Best for: Dupes! MCo Beauty is known for its line of skincare, body care and makeup which offer beauty lovers luxury-for-less options that closely mirror the originals.

Number of windows: 12

What’s inside: Everything you need to create a good-to-glow makeup look, including shimmering lip oils and cosseting balms, pouty lip liners and plumpers, mini makeup sponges and powder puffs, an eye pencil plus much more. Our pick of the bunch? The Hair & Brow Magic Wand, which can be used with short strokes to tame flyaways or brow hairs; and the Super Glow Bronzing Drops, which can be worn alone or mixed with a serum, oil, moisturiser or foundation to impart unrivalled glow to the skin.

Why we love it: Like many other MCo Beauty products, this gift set has gone viral. While it’s only just launched in Aotearoa, we have it on good authority that MCo Beauty’s Advent Calendar has already completely sold out across the Ditch. Limited quantities are available, so if you’re planning on treating a loved one/friend/yourself, then you’ll want to head down to The Warehouse’s new beauty division to snap one up before you miss out.

Where to buy it: Thewarehouse.co.nz

Diptyque Advent Calendar, $870

Best for: Original fans of Diptyque’s Baies scent who now have countless empty candle vessels adopting new forms as they sit repurposed throughout the house.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: An investment, yes, but Diptyque obsessives will delight over the 24 festive favourites contained within. The gift set includes a full-sized (70g) Sapin Candle, a nostalgic scent that channels the woodiness and warmth of mountain pine and cedar, alongside mini (35g) versions in eight of the brand’s signature scents: Etoile, Baies, Feu de Bois, Narguile, Roses, Mimosa, Ambre and Pomander. An Orpheon Refillable Solid Perfume is joined by three eau de toilettes: L’Eau Papier, Do Son and Philosykos. The set is rounded off with a scented soap, shower gel, body lotion, hand wash and room spray.

Why we love it: Step inside the mind of artist Lucy Sparrow, who designed this sewing-kit-inspired box. Sweet stitched illustrations of gingerbread men, Christmas trees, stars and candy canes add a playful element, while the gilt details point back to the brand’s air of luxury which underpins much of its aesthetic.

Where to buy it: Mecca.com

Benefit Cosmetics The Gorgeous Grocer Beauty Advent Calendar, $329.

Best for: Treating the makeup-obsessed tween or teen in your life.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: Everything you need to create a full beat from start to finish, including a mix of the brand’s best-sellers in full or what the brand calls its “fun” sizes. Full-sized options include The Porefessional Smoothing Face Primer; Badgal Bang! Bigger, Badder Volumizing Mascara, 24-Hour Brow Setter; and the Roller Liner Eyeliner. Fun-sized products span the brand’s selection of rose, brick-red, bronze and pale pink blushes, a mini Hoola bronzer, three Porefessional skincare products including a cleanser, clay mask and toning foam, five lip tints, three mini mascaras, three brow products and a setting spray.

Why we love it: Call it a one-stop shop! Benefit Cosmetics’ grocery-themed beauty advent calendar comes housed in this cute pink grocery basket to sit atop your dresser in December, or tote around in January. The kitschy pink and green design is sure to appeal to younger beauty consumers and will no doubt elicit squeals of delight come December 1.

Where to buy it: Farmers.co.nz

Maison Margiela Replica Advent Calendar, $361

Best for: Minimalists.

Number of windows: 7

What’s inside: If counting down all 24 days till Christmas sounds like an arduous task, consider Maison Margiela’s seven-day beauty advent calendar instead. Inside, you’ll find mini Maison Margiela fragrances, including perfumes, candles and body care to scent your space and yourself beautifully this holiday season. Ever-popular scents include the sensual Jazz Club, smoky By The Fireplace and comforting Lazy Sunday Morning.

Why we love it: If the thought of red and green cartoon characters sends you into a spin, this chic, monochrome beauty kit is just the ticket. The box was crafted using a striking Bianchetto overpaint technique with layers of white and silver adding a textural element to its design. A covetable countdown to proudly display on your vanity or dresser.

Where to buy it: Mecca.com

Glasshouse Fragrances Advent Calendar, $299

Best for: Keen entertainers who love nothing more than switching out their home fragrance scents with the seasons.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: You’d be forgiven for thinking Glasshouse Fragrances’ advent calendar is an indulgent jewellery box, with its velveteen exterior and plush pink drawers. In reality, it’s a treasure trove of perfume, bath and body treats sure to ignite the senses. Inside every drawer, you’ll find an array of sweetly scented 30g candles; a cosseting lip balm scented with Glasshouse Fragrance’s favourite A Tahaa Affair Devotion; interior fragrances and scent stems; body lotions, body bars and eau de parfums galore plus a limited-edition Christmas ornament to bedeck your tree.

Why we love it: Most advent calendars only extend to time-honoured classics or best-sellers. While Glasshouse Fragrances’ festive wonder has this in spades, it also includes its latest limited-edition Holiday Jewels collection – a larger, 60g soy candle in its Night Before Christmas scent. Perfect for burning moments before the jolly man makes his all-important entrance. Plus the gift box highlights illustrations by Australian fashion artist Eirian Chapman.

Where to buy it: Nz.glasshousefragrances.com

M.A.C Cosmetics 24K Holiday Advent Calendar, $445.

Best for: Budding makeup artists who love nothing more than playing around with their makeup brushes.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: Make every December morning all the more merry with M.A.C’s gleaming gift, which houses 24 full-sized and mini surprises to reveal daily. With a combined value of $883, this gold-star gift includes everything you need to first prime your skin and create a flawless makeup look. It highlights four eyeshadows in matte, frost, pearl and lustre finishes; all manner of lip products including lipsticks, lipglosses and balms; brow gel and eyeliner; and a setting spray.

Why we love it: M.A.C clearly understands the importance of beauty sleep, and as such has included a black silk sleep mask accessory in its generous gilded box. A timely reminder to get some much-needed rest during a busy festive season.

Where to buy it: Maccosmetics.co.nz

Sephora Collection Moving Lights Advent Calendar, $110

Best for: All-rounders whose hobbies include “everything showers”.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: Brimming with Sephora signatures, its Moving Lights Advent Calendar is a must-have for those who spend plenty of time primping and preening in the bathroom - with makeup, skincare, bath and accessory surprises enclosed, including an exclusive surprise reserved for December 24. Masks make their mark, with options for under-eyes, lips, face, nose and feet; alongside hydrating skincare in the form of wipes, moisturisers and more. For makeup, there’s mascara, a lip marker and lip pencil, while nails are well catered to with a top coat, two nail polishes and nail files. Not to mention everything you’ll want to smooth on in and out of the shower.

Why we love it: Our favourite part about this star-studded surprise? The accessories, of course. Beyond makeup, skincare and bodycare, Sephora’s limited-edition offering features beauty essentials like slanted tweezers and an exfoliating shower glove, alongside nice-to-haves like scrunchies, hair clips, an eye-roller and glow-in-the-dark stickers. The downside? It’s already sold out online, so you’ll have to sit tight on the waitlist until its next drop.

Where to buy it: Sephora.nz

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Countdown Calendar, $1945

Best for: Fragrance fans with money to burn.

Number of windows: 9

What’s inside: Filled with fragranced delights, Maison Francis Kurkdjian redefines opulence with nine emblematic fragrances and scented candles to reveal daily. Its design pays homage to the Maison’s original boutique at 5 Rue d’Alger, Paris, with intricate illustrations of the street name sign and building itself. Inside, expect to see the brand’s iconic Baccarat Rouge 540 in three formats - a 200ml body oil, 70ml eau de parfum and an 11ml extrait. Also enclosed are three 30g scented candles plus a full-sized limited-edition Mon Beau Sapin 75g candle, alongside Precious Elixirs in three of the brand’s best-loved scents.

Why we love it: A twist on tradition, this magnificent advent calendar won’t accompany you daily throughout early December, instead its intention is to carry the festive magic through to the New Year. Touted as an “After” calendar, its first window is opened on December 25 and features daily treats to unveil until New Year’s Eve. Tempted? There are limited quantities available, with only 625 calendars available globally.

Where to buy it: Mecca.com

Laneige Manifest Glow: Best Of Laneige Set, $263

Best for: Those wanting to boost their skin barrier or quench a thirsty complexion.

Number of windows: 12

What’s inside: Laneige is known for its suite of sleeping masks, catering to complexions and lips alike, and here they’re included alongside other hardworking hydrators in the brand’s limited-edition advent calendar. Smooth on any one of the following to wake up to skin that appears radiant and hydrated: Water Sleeping Mask or the Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask, plus three different Lip Sleeping Masks in Berry, Gummy Bear and Peach Iced Tea. Elsewhere in this kit, delight over hydrating formulations including three products from the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid range, three Lip Glowy Balms plus the two-in-one Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner & Moisturizer.

Why we love it: It seems Sephora’s suite of advent calendars are flying off the shelves at breakneck speed, and this skin-loving set is no different. We can see why, too, with Laneige’s range of cult-favourite Sleeping Masks cropping up regularly on TikTok. Thankfully, spaces are still available to join the waitlist if you, too, are keen to try them out.

Where to buy it: Sephora.nz

L’Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar, $145

Best for: Frequent flyers fed up with hotel amenities who would rather tote their own along, instead.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: Discover (or rediscover) L’Occitane’s most loved selection of body, hair and skincare in this pampering pre-Christmas gift. Valued at $289, delight over ultra-hydrating skincare from the brand’s Immortelle and Shea range, alongside body and shower treats lightly scented with Almond, Citrus Verbena, Cherry Blossom and Shea. Offer hands some welcome relief with one of four cosseting hand creams in myriad scents, plus a shampoo and conditioner duo to stash for your next getaway.

Why we love it: Not only does this beautifully-scented kit highlight products that care from top to toe, the packaging cares for the environment, too. It’s crafted from recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard and boasts a classic French illustration style known as Toile de Jouy. The intricate artwork showcases a train making its way through a citrus-filled landscape en route to Provence (the birthplace of L’Occitane), which was conceptualised by seasoned illustrators Amandine Delauney and Richard Hello of Calicot Paris.

Where to buy it: Nz.loccitane.com

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, $865

Best for: Lovers of fine fragrance or those who enjoy luxuriating in the bath.

Number of windows: 25

What’s inside: Christmas comes early with Jo Malone London’s festive wonder, which features 25 scented surprises behind each decorative door. Expect to see colognes range from core collection favourites to miniature candles to scent your space or bath and body favourites to scent yourself. The highlight? A travel candle to totes on your next adventure and a 30ml festive fragrance to open on Christmas morning.

Why we love it: Every year Jo Malone London rolls out its iconic advent calendar set, which typically pays homage to its time-honoured townhouse motif. In 2024, the kit takes on new life with painterly illustrations of a cacophony of Christmassy celebrations, complete with blue and red baubles, candy canes, stylised drums and screeds of music notes.

Where to buy it: Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Lush Advent Calendar, $420

Best for: Fun-loving, free spirits whose bathroom is a kaleidoscope of rainbow brights.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: It’s the beauty brand known for its playful take on bath, body, skin and hair care, with cute kitschy characters and designs as memorable as its gourmand scents. This year, Lush’s colourful countdown includes ten retro favourites from Christmas collections of years gone by, some of which take on new forms. From bath bombs and bubble bars shaped like snow globes, candy canes and Christmas puddings, to team favourites like Rose Jam or Snow Fairy shower gel, there’s something for everyone.

Why we love it: Continuing its mission to support the wider community, Lush partnered with artist Tess Gilmartin to design the artwork on the outer packaging. Tess is a member of Blue Room, an inclusive arts programme that aims to support learning-disabled and neurodivergent artists. The resulting design highlights marks, shapes and patterns created through sketchwork and paint.

Where to buy it: Lush.com

Dior Beauty Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar, $1140

Best for: Purveyors of luxury design and beauty.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: Dior’s ode to Paris features a suite of its most refined beauty offerings: from fine fragrances and sophisticated makeup to science-backed skincare and an elevated scented candle. Expect to see fragrances for both him and her, including J’adore eau de parfum, Miss Dior eau de parfum, Sauvage eau de toilette and Dior Homme eau de toilette in a variety of sizes. Makeup picks include the iconic Rouge Dior Lipstick and Dior Addict Lip Glow in a suite of shades, an Iconic Overcurl mascara, Rosy GLow blush and Mono Couleur eyeshadows to boot. Skincare picks include products from the Prestige and Capture Totale ranges, finished off with the Bois des Rêves Candle.

Why we love it: Trust Dior to unveil a luxury beauty advent calendar that’s as beautiful to look at as the contents are inside. The design draws inspiration from the historic Dior boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne, which opens up to reveal a gilt botanical illustration created by artist Pietro Ruffo. This other-worldly beauty gift isn’t one you’ll want to dispatch once you’re done, so consider giving its shimmering draws new life by storing jewellery or trinkets inside, instead.

Where to buy it: Dior.com

Clarins 24-Day Advent Calendar, $255

Best for: Dry, dehydrated or mature skin types looking to trial a new skincare range before they commit to full-sized versions.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: A decidedly more playful take than previous years, Clarins’ 2024 advent calendar features the brand’s Parisian facade, decorated with out-of-this-world illustrations including cosmic creatures and gem-like moons. It captures the best of Clarins plant-based beauty collection, including mini five- or six-step routines spanning skincare, body care and makeup. Take your pick from the Hydra Essential skincare, SOS makeup range or Tonic Body collection to ensure skin is glowing and radiant.

Why we love it: 2024 marks the brand’s 70-year anniversary of sharing its beauty expertise with the world, and that’s reason enough to want to celebrate. Who wouldn’t want to wake up and reveal a stunning new gift inside this townhouse-style advent calendar? Its also crafted from 100% FSC-certified and recyclable paper, furthering its commitment to the environment.

Where to buy it: Clarinsnewzealand.co.nz

Mecca Max Minis To The Max 12-Piece Beauty Advent Calendar, $80

Best for: Sampling the best of Mecca’s in-house makeup brand but in miniature.

Number of windows: 12

What’s inside: Count down to Christmas with 12 daily beauty treats – from everyday makeup essentials to summer-ready must-haves. Each mini is perfect for stashing in your handbag, beach bag or carry-on, making it perfect to accompany you on your next sojourn. Perfect your complexion with the primer, bronzer and blush, dust on one of two eyeshadows and a spot of eyeliner, add a lick of clear brow gel and lip gloss and voila! A full beauty beat. The finishing touch? A spritz of hydrating setting spray.

Why we love it: Despite stocking some of the country’s most covetable beauty brands, Mecca’s own makeup range is not to be overlooked. As far as colour pay-off and performance go, Mecca Max is nothing if not consistent (nor will it break your pre-Christmas budget).

Where to buy it: Mecca.com

Revlon 12 Days Of Festive Favourites Advent Calendar, $130

Best for: Glow-getters who appreciate luminous, dewy-finish makeup.

Number of windows: 12

What’s inside: Everything you need to create a party-ready beauty look, Revlon’s Festive Favourites are here to help you master your makeup bag. Case in point, you have everything you need to swipe on nail polish or lipstick, use expert precision with liners for lips and eyes, brush on eyeshadow, blush and mascara, and finish with a touch of illuminating glow.

Why we love it: Complexion perfectors are having a moment, so we were extra excited to see a tube of Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator in the shade Sunrise Luster included in the mix. The ultimate multi-tasker, this highlighting hybrid is excellent at lending a healthy sheen to bare skin, or dotted on the high points of the face for a lit-from-within glow.

Where to buy it: Chemistwarehouse.co.nz

NYX Professional Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar, $280

Best for: Pop culture buffs whose beauty looks borrow from their favourite films.

Number of windows: 24

What’s inside: Make like Kevin McCallister and move your way through the Home Alone house in this collaboration calendar between modern makeup brand NYX and the iconic 20th Century Studios film. Prepare to snatch up 24 of the brand’s best-sellers with each new door (taking extra care to dodge the robbers lurking behind the Christmas tree). From eyeshadow, lip gloss, blush and highlighter, NYX’s shade range extends from barely-there nudes and chocolatey-browns to shimmering peach and rich cherry.

Why we love it: Talk about generous – NYX’s advent calendar does away with minis and instead offers consumers a suite of full-sized products to carry them through the holiday period. Viva loves the Fat Oil Lip Drip, which features a large doe foot applicator to make easy work of applying the oil-based blend to lips, and the Jumbo Highlight Stick, with its pencil format meaning it’s excellent to apply on-the-go.

Where to buy it: Adorebeauty.co.nz

