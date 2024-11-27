Spoil the extra and extroverted darlings in your life with an assortment of unapologetically OTT presents.

Some of you will need to buy a gift for the person whose taste levels are all-or-nothing. Over the top. Glamourous. Glitzy. A little bit Baroque, a little bit Rococo. So let’s pay tribute to these advocates for more is more, the people who like to make heads turn, and who will always find time to make an impact.

That’s not to say these gifts all come at a hefty price tag either, because extravagant can also be cheap.

Whether it’s an iridescent pearl of metallic earrings or a scrunchie rendered in a swirl of riotous colour and joy, there are several affordable options to keep the flamboyant person in your life happy this Christmas.

A decadent-looking cheese knife is a must-have for people who like to entertain. Made with a stainless steel base and high-quality gold overlay, each piece is shaped and polished by hand.

If you can't afford a golden astray, cigar or Rolex, this could be the next best thing. An irreverent graphic T-shirt is made even better with the quality of this 240 GSM cotton T-shirt with a ribbed neckline.

A whimsical addition to any home, this stunning piece is made in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal.

The addition of statement earrings is an easy way to add some glamour to an otherwise subdued outfit, and you can’t go wrong with a pair that nods to the ’90s.

A limited edition tapestry jacket made in New Zealand, this special piece is perfect for someone who wants to stand out. A limited number have been made, so be quick.

There’s a running joke in the office that this stiletto pump bottle will always make it into an ostentatious-themed gift guide, and this year we’ve decided to trot it out once more. Described as a “fearless” scent, this is perfect for the person in your life who considers themself a “girl boss”. If not for the heady bouquet notes of redcurrant, exotic lychee and rose, then at least as a bathroom cabinet ornament.

Watches are a luxury worth investing in much like a handbag (see our pick of this season’s most luxurious), and unlike a car, they often appreciate with time. As part of the special edition collection from the visionary artist, this was inspired by a yellow cockatoo encountered while traveling abroad to Asia and the Caribbean. Fancy!

The local jeweller has a penchant for coloured stones, and this unique, one-of-a-kind pendant features round green garnets, red spinel with aquamarine, orange, pink and yellow sapphire and brilliant cut diamonds, with 18ct yellow, rose and white golds. A unique piece that combines several ideas into one cohesive gift.

A diamond-like embellishment cobalt blue slingback heel is an impressive gift for someone you know will love these. Great for the festive season and beyond.

Bring back cuffs with cufflink holes for everyday. Made from solid brass with smokey mother of pearl, an elegant addition to any wrist.

Yes, we know a wool Burberry stocking might seem like a ridiculous suggestion, but look how perfectly silly it is?

A statement necklace from the local jeweller is a gift that can treasured and passed down.

What’s not to love about a mushroom and ladybug combo? Will work easily for every decor.

A classic silk scarf in an iconic print from the Italian luxury stalwart is a great gift idea for someone who swears by the transformative power of a well-selected accessory.

Specifically designed with delicate eyelash extensions in mind, the perfect present for a frequent flyer and features a supportive contour cushion.

From the brand’s newest “Fiore” collection, these are an investment item that are also available in yellow or rose gold. A showstopping gift for someone supremely special.

The proliferation of playful scrunchies is a smart way to use excess fabric while also providing a gift idea that won’t break the bank. An ostentatious scrunchie like this deserves some attention.

This pure porcelain box has a gold-trimmed lid trimmed and a charming pinecone-shaped knob. A uniquely designed piece of art, it is a memento of English designer Luke Edward Hall’s imaginary trip to Rain Rock Creek: the wooden bungalow located in Big Sur, one of the artist’s favourite destinations.

Main Image: Photographer / Jerome Warburton. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Fabienne Distelzwey, from N Model Management. Hair and make-up / Anna Guo.

