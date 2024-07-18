Celeste Barber has launched a five-piece makeup line called Booie Beauty; New Zealand singer Riiki Reed to perform at next week’s Maybelline New York live music event; Clear Skincare Clinics to be rebranded under The Cosmetic Clinic umbrella; New fragrance line Oddity is redefining the phrase “object of desire”; Ecoya celebrates 20 years in business; Lorna Jane collaborates with social media star Sopha Dopha.

Every Booie Beauty product features sassy product names to reflect the comedian Celeste Barber's personality, such as the Where The Hell Is My...? Lip Nourishing Balm (pictured).

Celeste Barber launches Booie Beauty

She’s the Australian comedian known for her celebrity impression videos and impermeable depictions of “realness” online, and now Celeste Barber has stepped into new territory with the launch of Booie Beauty.

Dissatisfied with the state of the beauty industry, Celeste sought to simplify routines with a range of inclusive makeup products that serve to celebrate and empower the wearer, no matter their age.

“I’ve always wanted to launch something that was targeted at my audience, at women over a certain age who I feel have been left out of the beauty game,” Celeste said in an interview with Forbes.

"It's for people that don't want so many five-minute makeup tutorials, but still love it. I wanted to create something that could get women out the door and make them feel the best version of themselves, not having to cover up everything, just highlighting how excellent they already are."

But before you go assuming she’s gone all serious now that she’s a bona fide beauty entrepreneur – think again. From the all-too-relatable campaign imagery through to the witty product names, the funny woman’s signature charm is splashed all over.

The five-piece collection, which was created in collaboration with business partner Claire Greaves, includes the Bloody Delicious Illuminator Moisturiser; Bam! Bam! Bam! Lip, Eye and Cheek Tint; You’re Welcome Mascara; Bring Back The Bush Eyebrow Gel; and Where The Hell Is My...? Lip Nourishing Balm.

Booie Beauty is priced from $21 and is available online at Booie.com, with international shipping to Aotearoa available.

Sculptural and modern, every Oddity vessel is crafted by hand – meaning no two caps are the same.

Oddity perfume launches at Tessuti

It’s been four years since Mark Buxton, the perfumer behind Comme des Garçons and Le Labo’s iconic scent portfolios launched Oddity, alongside French nose David Chieze. Now, all three scents from the contemporary fragrance house are available in Aotearoa exclusively from Tessuti.

With a vision to capture the visible and the invisible, Oddity’s niche perfumes aim to unlock creative energies and emotions for the wearer.

Every perfume is produced by hand in small batches, elevating rare and rich ingredients to build a scent profile that strikes a balance between whimsy and drama.

Naked Dance evokes sun-warmed skin with its sensual blend of orange blossom, clay and guaiac wood oil; Dead Air channels the salty sea breeze at night, heaping on the drama with violet leaf absolute, salt accord and oakwood; while Resonant channels a zesty, metallic sharpness with yuzu, mandarin, musk and guaiac wood.

The vessels are as unique as the fragrances themselves, and redefine the phrase “object of desire” with handcrafted caps made from imperfect wooden scraps set in epoxy resin – resulting in organic shapes and hues with no two the same. With sustainability as a core focus, the founders hope the bottle lives on as a design object long after the fragrance is finished.

Oddity extrait de parfum is priced at $359, with a Discovery Trio priced at $62.50 for 2ml samples of each. Available exclusively from Tessuti, 224 Jervois Rd (corner of Albany and Jervois roads), Herne Bay, or online at Tessuti.co.nz.

Riiki Reed to perform live for Maybelline

This time next week, 24-year-old Riiki Reed will join four Australian artists on stage at this year’s Maybelline Born With It, a live music event hosted on Thursday, July 25, at Ciel in Melbourne’s Southbank precinct from 8pm.

Hosted in collaboration with Spotify, the free event highlights the best female talent from both sides of the ditch, with other acts including Kita Alexander, Ayesha Madon, Ashwarya, and Abbey Stone.

Alongside her live performance, the Pōneke-based musician, who is best known for her pop hit The City, was chosen to front the brand’s Born With It Superstay Vinyl Ink campaign, with a content series of videos and imagery shared to Instagram and YouTube.

It’s not the first time Riiki has shared the stage with other notable acts, having toured alongside Lorde, Six60, L.A.B and Sir Dave Dobbyn in the past.

Won’t be in Melbourne next week? Register for the link here to watch it via livestream instead.

All five Clear Skincare Clinics will close on July 28, with three reopening under The Cosmetic Clinic umbrella.

Clear Skincare Clinics no more

The saying goes, “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” and now Clear Skincare is being rebranded under The Cosmetic Clinic umbrella.

News of the rebrand was shared with clients and subscribers via an e-newsletter which circulated on Monday, July 15.

The acne, appearance medicine and laser specialist was first established in 1999 and quickly grew to amass 75 locations across Australia and five in New Zealand.

By contrast, The Cosmetic Clinic, which was also established in the mid-90s, has 21 clinics across the motu.

Three Clear Skincare Clinic locations will be closed as of Sunday, July 28 – Howick, Milford and Ponsonby – before reopening on Thursday, August 1, under The Cosmetic Clinic. Sadly, the Chartwell and Mission Bay sites will close indefinitely.

“Just like Clear Skincare, The Cosmetic Clinic shares the philosophy of providing affordable, accessible and effective cosmetic treatments to deliver real results for our clients,” the e-newsletter read.

“While our clinics will look a little different, our team will remain the same and you will still experience the same exceptional service you’ve come to expect from Clear Skincare.”

The e-newsletter also said a laundry list of treatments would no longer be available post-rebrand, including HydraFacial, Fractional Skin, RF Skin Tightening, Q-Switch, teeth whitening, signature acne treatments, overnight peels, Renuva Advanced Skin Resurfacing, SkinPen Advanced Microneedling, electrolysis and mole and skin tag removal.

For more information or to reschedule an existing booking during the shut down period, visit Bookings.clearskincareclinics.co.nz.

Ecoya celebrates 20 years

It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since the Australasian fragrance house first unveiled its collection of soy wax candles, and now the heritage brand is celebrating its milestone birthday with a fresh new look.

Having dominated the candle market, Ecoya expanded its offering to encompass reed diffusers, body care, kitchen and laundry solutions, later diversifying into car and home diffusers and scented sanitisers. Today, it promises scented solutions to suit every lifestyle need.

Under the tagline “New Look, Same Legacy”, the brand revealed its dynamic new design, befitting its bright future in the home fragrance space. Bolder than ever, each box has been reimagined in uplifting hues to mirror the scent contained within, along with an embossed shield design emblazoned on the front.

“At Ecoya, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation and evolution. Our decision to unveil a new look is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the customer experience and ensuring our products continue to delight and inspire,” says Ecoya CEO Claire Barnes. “We are confident that our refreshed packaging and vibrant colourways will elevate visibility on shelves and facilitate our customers’ journey to discovering and indulging in their favourite fragrances.”

Equally exciting is the news that two limited-edition scents will now be collection mainstays, with fruity Mandarin Gin and sensual Sandalwood & Amber being added to Ecoya’s core home fragrance collection. The duo replace Blood Orange, Cedarwood & Leather and Coconut & Elderflower.

The new look Ecoya collection is available now from selected retailers or online at Ecoya.co.nz.

Lorna Jane's new LJC collection is fronted by TikTok star Sopha Dopha.

Lorna Jane x Sopha Dopha collection

In light of this week’s winter sportswear theme, and with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, it felt fitting to spotlight a sporty collab that’s sure to explode on social media.

To celebrate 35 years of dressing women in activewear that moves with them, Lorna Jane tapped TikTok star Sopha Dopha (@Sophadophaa) as the face of the new LJC collection.

The distinctly modern collection highlights a coterie of pieces that look equally at home in the gym or out to brunch. The campaign was captured at Sydney hot spot Bondi Beach, with Sopha – real name Sophia Begg – demonstrating how the next generation style Lorna Jane.

Favourites from the collection include the Iconic Quarter Zip Sweat in Black Multi, $190 (pictured above), and the Sidelines Spacer Track Suit in Glacier Blue, with the zip through, priced at $185 and track pant, $160.

Available now in-store or online at Lornajane.co.nz.

