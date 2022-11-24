Red-Obsessed: Makeup Looks That Are All Fire

The season’s spiciest beauty looks sizzle in shades of lucent cherry, vibrant vermilion and high-shine burgundy, says freelance makeup artist Grayson Coutts.
Hold the line
Not one for the faint of heart, this emboldened look is a real head-turner. Grayson tapped into Maioro's alter ego with a graphic winged liner
Precise and polished is the aim of the game here, so recruiting the right makeup brush to keep your line crisp is top priority, Grayson adds. He loves My Kit Co 1.36 Pro My Art Liner, $33, with its firm tip enabling it to pick up both gel and liquid product with ease.
For lips, Grayson created his own version of a lip stain using two M.A.C Matte Lipsticks, $38 each. First, he applied Velvet Teddy all over Maioro's lips before buffing out the edges. Next, he went in with Ruby Woo in the centre of her lips for a just-bitten effect.
Maioro wears Lover Lover earrings, $125.
Pucker up
A luminous yet not-too-perfect base is the secret to achieving this glowing makeup look, made all the sweeter with a love bite on the cheek. The Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask, $225, offered Maioro's skin a burst of hydration in preparation for the steps to follow. The Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $67, remains Grayson's go-to for a demi-matte finish with a touch of luminosity.
For ultra-feathery brows, Grayson recommends combing through a brow gel in the opposite direction, before setting them in place. Try it with Kosas Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel, $40. Seal it with a kiss using the punchy M.A.C Matte Lipstick in the shade Lady Danger, $38.
Nails by Tanya Barlow. Maioro wears Anine Bing earrings, $379, from Muse.
Gloss bomb
These were the exact words Grayson used to describe this high-shine look. M.A.C Matte Lipstick in the shade Kinda Sexy, $38, provided the perfect lip base, which Grayson layered with M.A.C Lipstick in the shade Russian Red, $38, for a stained look.
To create this glossy eye, Grayson blended M.A.C Pigment in the shade Basic Red, $47, with M.A.C Mixing Medium Eyeliner, $42, before layering it with M.A.C Lipglass in Clear, $39, for maximum shine.
Maioro wears Jasmin Sparrow earrings $849. Cos top $60.
Berry bold
"Deeper tones always strike me as autumn/winter, but I love using slightly out-of-season colours as well it's a nice, unexpected moment," Grayson says of this merlot-inspired beauty look for spring. Here, he used Inglot Soft Precision Lip Liner in the shade 58, $27, to line Maioro's lips, before filling in the centre with M.A.C Matte Lipstick in the reddish-burgundy shade Diva, $38.
"Because it's such a strong, bold look on the lips, it's nice to go for something a little bit more feminine on the eye," says Grayson of this negative space liner look. Using the Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel in the shade 77, $35, and the My Kit Co 1.36 Pro My Art Liner, $33, Grayson traced an elongated wing following the natural curvature of Maioro's eye socket, before starting back in the centre of the eye to connect a second line to the tip of the wing.
The finishing touch? Modelrock Kit Ready #118 Lashes, $9. Nails by Tanya Barlow. Maioro wears Jessica McCormack 0.30ct diamond earrings, $13,030, from Simon James. Starving Artists Fund top $320.
Hit the spot
“Glazed donut skin” remains one of the prevailing beauty trends of 2022, and here Grayson used a cream highlighter to create glossy-looking skin. “But you don’t want the entire face to be glossed because it just looks greasy,” he says.
On a natural-looking base, Grayson lent extra luminosity to Maioro’s skin with a spritz of Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist, $83, and pressed in the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Skinstick in the shade Purrrl, $48, to the high points of the face think underneath the arch of the brow, cheekbones, bridge of the nose, inner corner of the eye and cupid’s bow.
Next, Grayson blended M.A.C Pigment in the shade Basic Red, $47, with M.A.C Mixing Medium Eyeliner, $42, to create organic shapes placed at random intervals around Maioro's eyes.
She's a mod
The juxtaposition in both tone and texture is what excites Grayson most about this dynamic look. “You’ve got gloss and matte. It gives me a 1960s vibe. It’s a cool, graphic, contrast-heavy look,” he says.
Starting with M.A.C Lip Pencil in the shade Cherry, $38, Grayson traced the outline of Maioro's lips, before using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in the shade Sarafine, $39, with an eyeliner brush to achieve a solid, opaque shape.
For the interior of Maioro's lips, Grayson used an eyeliner brush to apply M.A.C Matte Lipstick in the shade Please Me to create a nice, crisp outline, before glossing the centre with M.A.C Lipglass in Clear, $39.
Nails by Tanya Barlow. Maioro wears Meadowlark earrings, $969. Lee Mathews dress, $950, from Muse.
Photographer / Guy Coombes. Beauty editor / Ashleigh Cometti. Model / Maioro ITI from 62 MGMT. Makeup / Grayson Coutts. Hair / Chloe Zara. Nail technician / Tanya Barlow. Stylist / Annabel Dickson.