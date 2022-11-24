Red-Obsessed: Makeup Looks That Are All Fire

The season’s spiciest beauty looks sizzle in shades of lucent cherry, vibrant vermilion and high-shine burgundy, says freelance makeup artist Grayson Coutts.

Hold the line

Not one for the faint of heart, this emboldened look is a real head-turner. Grayson tapped into Maioro's alter ego with a graphic winged liner on one eye only, playing up either side with a vertical line drawn from her forehead to under her chin using M.A.C Chromaline in the shade Basic Red, $46.

Precise and polished is the aim of the game here, so recruiting the right makeup brush to keep your line crisp is top priority, Grayson adds. He loves My Kit Co 1.36 Pro My Art Liner, $33, with its firm tip enabling it to pick up both gel and liquid product with ease.

For lips, Grayson created his own version of a lip stain using two M.A.C Matte Lipsticks, $38 each. First, he applied Velvet Teddy all over Maioro's lips before buffing out the edges. Next, he went in with Ruby Woo in the centre of her lips for a just-bitten effect.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Pucker up

A luminous yet not-too-perfect base is the secret to achieving this glowing makeup look, made all the sweeter with a love bite on the cheek. The Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask, $225, offered Maioro's skin a burst of hydration in preparation for the steps to follow. The Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $67, remains Grayson's go-to for a demi-matte finish with a touch of luminosity.

Nails by Tanya Barlow. Maioro wears Anine Bing earrings, $379, from Muse.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Gloss bomb

Maioro wears Jasmin Sparrow earrings $849. Cos top $60.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Berry bold

"Deeper tones always strike me as autumn/winter, but I love using slightly out-of-season colours as well it's a nice, unexpected moment," Grayson says of this merlot-inspired beauty look for spring. Here, he used Inglot Soft Precision Lip Liner in the shade 58, $27, to line Maioro's lips, before filling in the centre with M.A.C Matte Lipstick in the reddish-burgundy shade Diva, $38.

"Because it's such a strong, bold look on the lips, it's nice to go for something a little bit more feminine on the eye," says Grayson of this negative space liner look. Using the Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel in the shade 77, $35, and the My Kit Co 1.36 Pro My Art Liner, $33, Grayson traced an elongated wing following the natural curvature of Maioro's eye socket, before starting back in the centre of the eye to connect a second line to the tip of the wing. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Hit the spot

“Glazed donut skin” remains one of the prevailing beauty trends of 2022, and here Grayson used a cream highlighter to create glossy-looking skin. “But you don’t want the entire face to be glossed because it just looks greasy,” he says.

On a natural-looking base, Grayson lent extra luminosity to Maioro’s skin with a spritz of Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist, $83, and pressed in the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Skinstick in the shade Purrrl, $48, to the high points of the face think underneath the arch of the brow, cheekbones, bridge of the nose, inner corner of the eye and cupid’s bow.

Photo / Guy Coombes

She's a mod

The juxtaposition in both tone and texture is what excites Grayson most about this dynamic look. “You’ve got gloss and matte. It gives me a 1960s vibe. It’s a cool, graphic, contrast-heavy look,” he says.

For the interior of Maioro's lips, Grayson used an eyeliner brush to apply M.A.C Matte Lipstick in the shade Please Me to create a nice, crisp outline, before glossing the centre with M.A.C Lipglass in Clear, $39.

Photographer / Guy Coombes. Beauty editor / Ashleigh Cometti. Model / Maioro ITI from 62 MGMT. Makeup / Grayson Coutts. Hair / Chloe Zara. Nail technician / Tanya Barlow. Stylist / Annabel Dickson.