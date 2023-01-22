An Easy, Elegant Stone Fruit Recipe With Lemongrass Mascarpone

Having all the components for this dessert ready makes for a quick cook of the stone fruit at the last minute. The brittle will last in a jar for 2 weeks, ready to crush over the top with a satisfying crunch.
- Firstly, to make the brittle, line an oven tray with cooking paper.
- Place the sugar into a heavy-based pan and leave to slowly melt without stirring. Give it a little swirl and leave it to cook until it becomes a caramel colour. Remove from the heat, quickly stir through the nuts, and spread onto the lined oven tray. Leave it to cool before breaking the brittle into pieces. Store in an airtight container.
- To make the syrup, place the lemongrass, sugar and water into a pot and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until it becomes syrupy. Remove and cool. When cold, stir ¼ cup through the mascarpone and set aside.
- To cook the stone fruit, remove the stones just before cooking to prevent discolouring. Heat a barbecue to medium heat. Brush the surface of the fruit with a little flavourless oil. Place cut-side down onto the barbecue, cooking for a few minutes until slightly softened. Remove and cool. Place into a serving dish and drizzle on any remaining lemongrass syrup.
- To serve, plate up the stone fruit, a good dollop of mascarpone, and a sprinkle of crushed brittle.