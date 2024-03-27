This warming fish dish could be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner (and is great for making use of leftovers).

If you have the time, you could cook the rice the evening before. This makes whipping up this kedgeree super quick (and adds an extra luscious texture to the rice). By the time the eggs have boiled, the kedgeree recipe will be ready to enjoy.

KAHAWAI KEDGEREE RECIPE Serves 4

4 eggs 4 eggs 2 cups basmati or long-grain rice 2 cups basmati or long-grain rice 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 red onion, sliced 1 red onion, sliced 2 cloves garlic, chopped 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 green pepper, chopped 1 green pepper, chopped 1 green chilli, sliced 1 green chilli, sliced 1 Tbsp medium curry powder 1 Tbsp medium curry powder 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp paprika 100g cherry tomatoes, halved 100g cherry tomatoes, halved Zest and juice of ½ lemon Zest and juice of ½ lemon 400g flaked kahawai 400g flaked kahawai ½ cup chopped parsley ½ cup chopped parsley ½ cup sage leaves, fried ½ cup sage leaves, fried Lemon wedges, to serve Lemon wedges, to serve

First, cook the rice as per the packet instructions. Then cool completely. Hard boil the eggs — cool and peel. Set aside. Warm the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion, garlic, pepper and chilli. Cook slowly for 5-6 minutes without browning. Stir through the curry powder and paprika. Add the rice, stirring until it is evenly coloured. Stir in the cherry tomatoes, lemon and parsley. Then fold in the flaked kahawai. Serve with lemon wedges and crispy sage leaves.

