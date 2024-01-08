This hearty lunch or dinner makes use of another of Donna Hay’s recipes: crispy chilli oil. The crispy chilli oil is served as a spread or drizzle in this shallow-fried chicken burger, supplying a lovely touch of heat.

DONNA HAY’S CRISPY CHILLI CHICKEN BURGER RECIPE Serves 4

½ cup Shaoxing (Chinese cooking wine) ¼ cup soy sauce 1½ Tbsp finely grated ginger 4 x 125g chicken thigh fillets, trimmed 1 cup plain (all-purpose) flour 1 cup cornflour (cornstarch) ½ tsp table salt Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

To serve 4 burger buns, halved Mayonnaise, finely shredded cabbage, coriander (cilantro) and crispy chilli oil

Combine the Shaoxing, soy sauce and ginger. Add the chicken and turn to coat. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Combine the flour, cornflour and salt in a bowl. Add the chicken and press to coat. Heat 6cm of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. In batches, cook chicken for 6-7 minutes, turning throughout, until golden and cooked through. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper. To assemble, spread the burger buns with mayonnaise. Top with cabbage, coriander, chicken and crispy chilli oil.

Recipe extracted from Even More Basics to Brilliance by Donna Hay. Recipe photography by Chris Court and styling by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $60, out now.

