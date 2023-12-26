Fermented black beans, sometimes called salted black beans, are found in the Asian section of some supermarkets and at Asian grocers.
It is essential to sterilise jars thoroughly and store crispy chilli oil in the refrigerator to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses such as botulism. When using the chilli oil, don’t leave the jar out at room temperature for too long. You can keep this in a sterilised glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
To sterilise glass jars, preheat oven to 120C. Wash the jars and their metal lids in soapy water, rinse and place on a baking tray. Place in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove and allow to cool before filling.
Makes 1½ cups
- Heat a large frying pan over medium heat.
- Add the oil and heat for 1 minute. Add the eschalots and garlic and cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring frequently, until lightly golden and the garlic is crispy.
- Remove from the heat and stir through the chilli, sesame oil, sugar, fermented black beans and salt. Transfer to a sterilised glass jar.
Recipe extracted from Even More Basics to Brilliance by Donna Hay. Recipe photography by Chris Court and styling by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $60, out now.
