Who doesn’t like a good crispy fried chicken recipe to put in a slider? Slider buns are available at all good supermarkets. Toasting the buns on a barbecue adds a delicious flavour, especially if you spread them with butter first. A little decadent, but worth it.
SPICY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SLIDERS RECIPE
Makes 12
12 small boneless chicken thighs Sunflower oil, for deep frying
Spice mix 2 Tbsp paprika 2 tsp garlic granules ½ tsp chilli powder ½ tsp black pepper ½ tsp dried oregano 1 chicken stock cube 300ml buttermilk 2 Tbsp cider vinegar ½ tsp salt
Coating ½ cup self-raising flour ½ cup cornflour ¼ tsp turmeric
To serve 12 slider buns 2 tsp sea salt
Pickled cucumber 1 Lebanese cucumber, thinly sliced 2 tsp caster sugar 2 tsp white vinegar ¼ tsp turmeric and salt
- Firstly make the spice mix. Combine the paprika, garlic, chilli, pepper, oregano and crumbled stock cube in a bowl.
- In a large bowl combine the buttermilk, vinegar and salt with 1 Tbsp of spice mix.
- Flatten the chicken between two pieces of baking paper until even, then place them into the buttermilk mixture. Cover and marinate for 4 hours or overnight.
- For the pickled cucumber, combine the cucumber, sugar, vinegar and pinch of turmeric in a bowl for at least 30 minutes.
- For the coating combine the two flours and turmeric along with 2 tsp spice mix in a bowl.
- Drain the chicken thighs, then dredge in the flour mixture and place on a plate.
- Heat a deep fat fryer or 5cm oil in a frying pan to medium heat (170-175). Cook the chicken in batches for 3-4 minutes each side until crispy and golden. Remove and keep warm while you cook the remainder.
- Combine any remaining spice mix with 2 tsp sea salt and sprinkle over the chicken before making the sliders.
- To serve, toast the slider buns. Add pickles and a crunchy piece of chicken to each slider.