Recipe: Spicy, Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sliders With Homemade Pickled Cucumber

By Angela Casley
You’ll want a high ratio of chicken to bun for this crispy starter. Photo / Babiche Martens

Who doesn’t like a good crispy fried chicken recipe to put in a slider? Slider buns are available at all good supermarkets. Toasting the buns on a barbecue adds a delicious flavour, especially if you spread them with butter first. A little decadent, but worth it.

SPICY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SLIDERS RECIPE

Makes 12

12 small boneless chicken thighs

Sunflower oil, for deep frying
Spice mix

2 Tbsp paprika

2 tsp garlic granules

½ tsp chilli powder

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp dried oregano

1 chicken stock cube

300ml buttermilk

2 Tbsp cider vinegar

½ tsp salt
Coating

½ cup self-raising flour

½ cup cornflour

¼ tsp turmeric
To serve

12 slider buns

2 tsp sea salt
Pickled cucumber

1 Lebanese cucumber, thinly sliced

2 tsp caster sugar

2 tsp white vinegar

¼ tsp turmeric and salt
  1. Firstly make the spice mix. Combine the paprika, garlic, chilli, pepper, oregano and crumbled stock cube in a bowl.
  2. In a large bowl combine the buttermilk, vinegar and salt with 1 Tbsp of spice mix.
  3. Flatten the chicken between two pieces of baking paper until even, then place them into the buttermilk mixture. Cover and marinate for 4 hours or overnight.
  4. For the pickled cucumber, combine the cucumber, sugar, vinegar and pinch of turmeric in a bowl for at least 30 minutes.
  5. For the coating combine the two flours and turmeric along with 2 tsp spice mix in a bowl.
  6. Drain the chicken thighs, then dredge in the flour mixture and place on a plate.
  7. Heat a deep fat fryer or 5cm oil in a frying pan to medium heat (170-175). Cook the chicken in batches for 3-4 minutes each side until crispy and golden. Remove and keep warm while you cook the remainder.
  8. Combine any remaining spice mix with 2 tsp sea salt and sprinkle over the chicken before making the sliders.
  9. To serve, toast the slider buns. Add pickles and a crunchy piece of chicken to each slider.

