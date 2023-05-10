When Life Gives You Lemons, Make This Zesty Ginger Shortbread

This is a basic recipe that children can help to make for Mother’s Day. Let them get creative with different shapes and sizes. If they are not partial to ginger just replace it with chocolate, that is bound to keep everyone happy.
GINGER, LEMON AND BROWN SUGAR SHORTBREAD RECIPE Makes 16
180g butter, softened 150g brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla essence 2 Tbsp chopped stem ginger 1 tsp mixed spice 1 Tbsp lemon zest 250g plain flour ½ tsp baking powder 2 tsp milk ½ cup dried blueberries (optional)
- Preheat the oven to 150C. Line two baking trays with paper.
- Beat the sugar, butter and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the ginger, spice, zest, flour, baking powder, milk and dried blueberries, combining well to form the dough.
- Roll out on a lightly floured bench to ½ cm in thickness. Cut into your desired shapes and place on the baking trays. Bake for 25 minutes, changing trays from top to bottom halfway.
- Remove and cool on wire racks before storing in airtight containers.