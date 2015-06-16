The Forest Cantina’s Feijoa Chutney Recipe

Preserving is a great way to enjoy seasonal flavours in the months to come, and chutney makes a great little home-made gift. Feijoas are something that I crave in summer, I love these floral fruits so much. This chutney is adapted from my grandmother’s tomato relish recipe. I wanted the chutney to be a little sharp and not too sweet. It’s the perfect accompaniment to bread and cheese or to dollop on the side of meatloaf or home-made sausage rolls.