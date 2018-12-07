A little on the decadent side, these fig and nut logs are perfect sliced and served with cheese or a coffee, making occasions extra special. Get on to making them now and they will last for a month in the fridge. Not that they’re likely to hang around long.
CHRISTMAS FIG & NUT LOGS RECIPE
Makes 3 logs
200g dried figs 200g nuts (I used pecan) ½ cup dates 150g dark chocolate 2 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp nutmeg 1 Tbsp brandy
- Into the bowl of a kitchen processor place the figs, nuts and dates and process until almost smooth. Add the chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg and brandy and blitz until well combined.
- Place onto the bench, divide into thirds and roll into even-sized logs. Wrap in paper and refrigerate.
- Slice to serve.