Pistachio & White Chocolate Shortbread Hearts

By Angela Casley
Pistachio and white chocolate take these biscuits to a new level. Photo / Babiche Martens

Not only buttery and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, these shortbread hearts make a perfect surprise for your mum come this Mother’s Day. They are great for morning or afternoon tea, or wrap them up and give to someone you love.

PISTACHIO & WHITE CHOCOLATE SHORTBREAD HEARTS RECIPE

Makes 20

150g plain flour

100g butter, cut into cubes

¼ cup caster sugar

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp vanilla

100g white chocolate

½ cup chopped pistachios
  1. Preheat an oven to 170C.
  2. Into a kitchen processor place the flour, butter, sugar, zest and vanilla. Blitz until it becomes a soft dough. Roll on lightly floured baking paper until 5mm thick. Using a heart-shaped cutter, stamp out your hearts. Place on a baking tray.
  3. Bake for 18 minutes until golden but not brown. Remove and allow to cool on a wire rack.
  4. Melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water until smooth. Place the nuts into a flat bowl.
  5. Dip half the shortbread into the white chocolate followed by the nuts. Place on a piece of baking paper to set. Store in an airtight container.

