Linen lovers rejoice, the natural fibre is back in flamboyant tones for summer.

One of the greatest pleasures of summer is the permission to waft about in textures and shapes that are unrestrictive, and the season is synonymous with linen.

This season the lightweight versatility of linen comes with a few design twists. There’s cream, to be sure, including a lovely Marle jumpsuit that falls together in a halter silhouette, and a buttery vest-skirt ensemble featuring a flared peplum hem from Posse.

There’s a beautiful quality about linen that feels appropriate for warm days, and with the below options compiled by fashion stylist Annabel Dickson, you’ll discover smart linen options that are just right for summer occasions too.

One quick pro tip is to hang your linen garments in the bathroom after a hot shower so that steam can help smooth out any creases.

If you’re in need of some other helpful ideas on how to take care of your summer linen pieces, you’re in luck — we have some helpful tips here.

What to wear now and love forever.

