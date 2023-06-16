Voyager 2023 media awards

Bendon CEO Anna Johnson and the body of work to get iconic Kiwi company back to profit

Shayne Currie
By
8 mins to read
Bendon chief executive Anna Johnson.

One of New Zealand’s most iconic labels says it is on track to return to profitability within the next two years. Bendon co-owner and CEO Anna Johnson sits down with Shayne Currie to explain how

