Taite Music Prize 2024: Vera Ellen takes home top award

Taite Music Award winner Vera Ellen. Photo / Dave Simpson

Wellington-born Vera Ellen has nabbed the Taite Music Prize for 2024.

The Taite Music Prize, named after late music journalist Dylan Taite, is an annual accolade awarded to the best New Zealand music.

Last night at the Q Theatre, Ellen was awarded the coveted prize for her album Ideal Home Noise, released by Flying Nun Records, and went home with $12,500 to show for it.

It’s not the first time Ellen’s music has made waves. Her album It’s Your Birthday won Best Alternative Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards three years ago and was shortlisted for the 2022 Taite Music Prize at the time.

Ideal Home Noise is the follow-up to It’s Your Birthday.

Ellen was presented with her award by last year’s winner Princess Chelsea, who performed at Tuesday night’s ceremony along with Nick Atkinson, a musician and Independent Artist Representative from Recorded Music NZ.

Other accolades included Auckland Live Best Independent Debut, which Jujulipps won for her EP Get That Shot.

Jujulipps nabbed the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut for Get That Shot. Photo / Dave Simpson

Both reflective and dynamic, her first album seamlessly depicts the highs and lows of navigating the industry from within and brings an array of modern influences such as Leikeli47 and Nicki Minaj.

“Honestly, I really wasn’t expecting to win, being alongside such amazing artists,” the South African songstress gushed.

“I want to say thank you so much to everybody at Big Pop, this has been a crazy journey ever since I put myself fully into doing music, I’ve had zero regrets, only positive experiences, I was not expecting this.”

Teremoana Rapley was awarded the Independent Spirit Award. Photo / Dave Simpson

Teremoana Rapley took home the Independent Spirit Award for her contribution to Aotearoa’s music scene and her advocacy for Pacific musicians.

“I love music, music is me, there’s no way to separate it from who I am and what I do,” she said.

“Thank you to all of you musicians and managers and mums and dads and everyone who makes up this ecosystem, mauri ora.”







