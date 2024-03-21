Dunedin band Look Blue Go Purple performing in 1983.

Nominees for the Independent Debut Album, Outstanding Music Journalism have been revealed; so have the winners of the IMNZ Classic Record, who are “gobsmacked” by the news.

Ahead of this year’s awards in April, the Taite Music Prize has announced the recipients of some of the specialised prizes in this year’s lineup — Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award, IMNZ Classic Record and NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award — which will be presented at Auckland’s Q Theatre on Tuesday April 23, alongside the Taite Music Main Prize and the Independent Spirit Award

The IMNZ Classic Record recognises historic music to Aotearoa and releases that have a significant place in our culture. It can be awarded to EPs, full-length albums and compilations.

This year the judging panel — which is made up of musicians, industry figures and journalists — elected to anoint Look Blue Go Purple’s 1991 compilation album with the honour.

Combining their three EPS — Bewitched (1985), LBGPEP2 (1986) and This is This (1988) — it was released by Flying Nun, and the Dunedin-based band was part of what’s considered the record label’s second wave (peers included Straitjacket Fits and the Abel Tasmans) and helped shape the “Dunedin Sound”.

Look Blue Go Purple, pictured here in 1983, have been awarded the Taite Music Prize IMNZ Classic Record for 2024.

Significant for the period was Look Blue Go Purple’s lineup; Norma O’Malley, Lesley Paris, Kath Webster, Denise Roughan and Kathy Bull (who now goes by Francisca Griffin), who remain friends.

Bandmembers went “from disbelief to delight; from gob-smacked to grinning”, they said in a statement.

“To have people still appreciating our music after all this time is great. To have the judges of the IMNZ Classic Record award consider us worthy of this honour is fantastic, especially considering the bands who have received it in the past.”

They describe the album Look Blue Go Purple – Compilation as the sum of their professional recording output.

“We treasure that time in our lives; being in a band together was special. Now, having the spotlight put on the contribution Look Blue Go Purple made in that seminal era is affirming, humbling and frankly wonderful,” the band said.

“We certainly didn’t imagine for a moment, back then, that we’d be honoured like this in 2024.”

There are three artists up for Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award:

D.C Maxwell - Lone Rider

Jujulips - Get That Shot

Soft Plastics - Saturn Return

Soft Plastics 2023 album Saturn Return. Photo / Bandcamp

And at a time when media in New Zealand is facing setbacks, having a dedicated prize for music journalism as part of the Taites can’t be understated.

A specialised field that remains integral for growing musicians’ careers, supporting the local industry and venues, and providing constructive critique for artists, music journalism is a unique skill set that warrants recognition.

This year’s finalists for the NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award are:

Cushla Dillon and Andrew Moore, directors of the King Loser documentary about the 1990s rock band signed to Flying Nun.

documentary about the 1990s rock band signed to Flying Nun. So’omālō Iteni Schwalger, presenter of The Tahi on RNZ, the nomination highlighted his in-depth review of Mokomokai’s album Whakarehu on RNZ’s The Sampler.

on RNZ, the nomination highlighted his in-depth review of Mokomokai’s album on RNZ’s The Sampler. Tony Stamp won the award in 2022 (its inaugural year) and his 2024 nomination encompasses his wide-ranging work for RNZ.

These recognitions follow the March 5 announcement of the Taite Music Prize finalists, with Erny Belle, Home Brew, Mermaidens, Dick Move, Ebony Lamb, Shepherds Reign, Tiny Ruins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Tom Lark and Vera Ellen all making the shortlist for the main award, which will see one artist awarded the honour on April 23 (which comes with a $12,500 cash prize facilitated by Recorded Music NZ) and join the ranks of past winners Lorde, Aldous Harding, Ladi6, Troy Kingi and Lawrence Arabia.

