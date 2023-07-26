Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Documentary shows chaos King Loser brought to NZ music in its heyday

By Russell Brown
7 mins to read
King Loser, from left, Chris Heazlewood, Sean O’Reilly, Lance Strickland, Celia Mancini. Photo / Supplied

King Loser, from left, Chris Heazlewood, Sean O’Reilly, Lance Strickland, Celia Mancini. Photo / Supplied

It seems like just yesterday and a long time ago that King Loser got back together. The band had existed for only a turbulent five years in the 1990s, signing to Flying Nun Records –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener