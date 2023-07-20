Advertisement

Paul McCartney shares personal photos of early Beatlemania in new book

By Graham Reid
2 mins to read
John Lennon in Paris, 1964. Photo / Paul McCartney

Sixty years ago, the joyful earthquake rippling across Britain was given a name: Beatlemania.

In January 1963, the Beatles toured wintry Scotland in a draughty van. In November, their Royal Command Variety Performance was seen

