Culture

Jimmy Barnes recruits rockabilly supergroup for a new album The Barnestormers

By Graham Reid
7 mins to read
Jimmy Barnes recruits a Stray Cat and Jools Holland into his rockabilly supergroup for a new album. Photo / Jesse Lizotte

With the physique of a Clydeside welder and laughter-filled lungs like industrial bellows, Jimmy Barnes is a combustible ball of electric enthusiasm.

It’s late March and he’s in Auckland, ostensibly to talk up his new

