Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Cardigan pop looms large in these new Kiwi albums

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Pickle Darling's new album is cute in every meaning of the word. Photo / Supplied

Pickle Darling's new album is cute in every meaning of the word. Photo / Supplied

Brave Star, by Tom Lark

Auckland-based Tom Lark has as many personae as names: he releases cruisy dance-floor pop as ­Shannon Matthew Vanya, but he’s also Shannon Fowler when producing and collaborating with Merk, Randa,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener