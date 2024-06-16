Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Unravelling ambitions: Joseph O’Neill’s Goodwin baffles and frustrates

By Sam Finnemore
3 mins to read
Godwin: Despite the skill on show, this is a journey that is all too easy to walk away from. Photo / supplied

Godwin: Despite the skill on show, this is a journey that is all too easy to walk away from. Photo / supplied

Book review: Joseph O’Neill’s second novel starts off mid-stream in the cool, collected environment of a technical writing collective in Pittsburgh, where Lakesha Williams diagnoses her colleague Mark Wolfe as suffering “a crisis of dignity”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener