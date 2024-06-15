Advertisement
Why NZ’s promised hate-speech law reforms are yet to appear, five years on

By Danyl McLauchlan
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister Responsible for the GCSB and NZSIS, Andrew Little, ahead of the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry in relation to the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques at Parliament in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s courts have set a high bar for prosecution of offensive speech. In 1984, the Sunday News published a column attacking the people of Australia, accusing them of various sporting outrages (the underarm bowling

