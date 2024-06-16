Subscribe
Diet or genetics? Why so many NZers have crooked teeth

16 minutes to read
By Glenda Lewis

In this 2019 cover story, Glenda Lewis reported on a growing area of controversy: the debate among orthodontists and evolutionary biologists about why our teeth are increasingly crooked and crowded and our jaws malformed.

Thousands

