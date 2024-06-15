Advertisement
The Good Life: Fluent in camel

By Michele Hewitson
4 mins to read
Jeremy Coller, a British private equity entrepreneur, is convinced that AI can help us to unlock interspecies conversation. Photo / Getty Images

When I was a child, I wanted more than anything to adopt a pushmi-pullyu. Anyone who was raised on the Doctor Dolittle books will know what a pushmi-pullyu is and what it is like to

