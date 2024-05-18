Advertisement
The Good Life: The stuff of fantasy

Michele Hewitson
By
4 mins to read
Michele Hewitson: "When I first dreamt of a place in the country, I imagined a chocolate-boxy assortment of pretty kitties arrayed, Instagramically, on rustic country benches on a veranda framed by wisteria. Instead, we have mossy paved terraces where doves and chickens poo relentlessly..." Photo / Getty Images

Michele Hewitson: "When I first dreamt of a place in the country, I imagined a chocolate-boxy assortment of pretty kitties arrayed, Instagramically, on rustic country benches on a veranda framed by wisteria. Instead, we have mossy paved terraces where doves and chickens poo relentlessly..." Photo / Getty Images

There once was a cat called Molly, who decided to live under a trolley.

If you asked her why, she’d refuse to reply.

And then she’d give you the stink eye.

My latest money-spinning idea

