The Good Life: Recipes for life

By Michele Hewitson
4 mins to read
Elizabeth-Jane made a meal out of a much-loved recipe book. Photo / Greg Dixon

On the shelves here at Lush Places are two fusty-smelling old books. One is a green contacts book. Its cover is faded and the edges battered. The other is an equally faded maroon recipe book.

