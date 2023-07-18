Advertisement

The NZ International Film Festival’s most popular directors, ever

By Russell Baillie
6 mins to read
Directors Hong Sang-soo, Werner Herzog and Gaylene Preston. Photos / Supplied

In our preview of this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival programme, I pondered which director has had the most movies in the event and its forerunners.

The thought arose because this year’s

