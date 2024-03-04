Erny Belle is a finalist for the 2024 Taite Music Prize for the album Not Your Cupid, released Flying Nun Records.

The 2024 shortlist has been unveiled, and 10 Kiwi artists will compete for the prestigious Taite Music Prize — and considerable prize money — that will be awarded in April.

An important date in Aotearoa’s music calendar, the Taite Music Prize serves as a barometer for talent, a recognition of the industry’s work and impact, and, for the lucky winner, a cash injection that can impact their careers and livelihood.

Music is a famously challenging industry, particularly now, and the Taite’s position in our nation’s ecosystem of sound is a unique one.

Not only was it named after one of the country’s most respected music journalists, the late Dylan Taite, the prize (open to all genres) is awarded for an album as a whole, and judged on merit and artistry, rather than sales or what’s become the current barometer of success in the digital age, streams.

Back for its 15th year, this morning Independent Music NZ (IMNZ) revealed the 10 finalists for the 2024 Taite Music Prize, and the list spans a range of genres and experience, including established bands and emerging talent.

Dick Move - Wet

Ebony Lamb - Ebony Lamb

Erny Belle - Not Your Cupid

Home Brew - Run It Back

Mermaidens - Mermaidens

Shepherds Reign - Ala Mai

Tiny Ruins - Ceremony

Tom Lark - Brave Star

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - V

Vera Ellen - Ideal Home Noise

“The finalists for this year span a variety of career stages. From artists taking on a new pathway, like Ebony Lamb and her debut solo album [previously of alt-country Eb & Sparrow], newcomers like Erny Belle, with her sophomore Not Your Cupid, everyone’s favourite socialist punks Dick Move with their sophomore Wet, to seasoned performers who have been recognised by the Taite Music Prize and other industry accolades in the past,” says IMNZ chairperson Pippa Ryan-Kidd.

She also noted established artists on the list, some of whom, like Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Tom Scott, nominated this year for Homebrew album Run It Back, have been finalists and won in the past (2012 and 2019 respectively).

“This mix underscores our dedication to honouring New Zealand’s rich and varied music scene.”

The shortlist and eventual winner are all selected by individuals from the local music industry. Finalists were chosen by all current members of IMNZ, musicians, and people involved in the music industry.

“The selection process for the Taite Music Prize is both comprehensive and inclusive, ensuring a wide representation from across the New Zealand music industry,” she says.

“The initial shortlist of finalists is determined by a voting academy comprised of approximately 1900 IMNZ members, along with a diverse group of musicians and music industry personnel. This ensures a broad range of perspectives and expertise in the initial selection phase.”

Ahead of the award ceremony in April, which will also be celebrating its milestone 15-year anniversary, the winner will be chosen by a dedicated independent panel, “distinct from the initial voting academy”, Ryan-Kidd says.

“This panel includes musicians, journalists, and music industry professionals, each bringing their unique professional background and personal tastes to the table. This multi-layered approach ensures that the winning album is selected based on artistic merit alone, without regard to genre, sales figures, or affiliation with a particular record label.”

Taite finalists Unknown Mortal Orchestra, led by Ruban Nielson, were nominated in 2014 for II, and won in 2012 for their self-titled debut album.

The judging panel, who were presented with the finalist albums at the end of January, will meet later this month to decide the winner, giving them eight weeks of deliberation.

“All of the judges have listened to a lot of music in their lives and come in very passionate — there are some great discussions about how each fulfils the criteria of the judging,” says Ryan-Kidd.

Their chosen artist will be revealed on April 23, alongside other music awards, including Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award, IMNZ Classic Record and the Independent Spirit Award, and a media-specific award, the NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award, as the event aims to advance the field of music journalism within New Zealand.

“Music journalism still plays an important role in new music discovery,” Ryan-Kidd says.

“Through the NZ On Air Music Journalism award, we acknowledge and reward the significant contributions of individuals dedicated to reporting, critiquing, and celebrating our national music scene. This award is a testament to our commitment to fostering a robust music media landscape, which is crucial for the healthy ecosystem of our music industry.”

That ecosystem is famously, and increasingly, challenging, and the Taite Music Prize money can go a long way for an emerging artist.

In 2014 Grammy-award winner Lorde (Ella Yelich-O’Connor) won the Taite Music Prize for the commercially successful Pure Heroine album, but chose to return the $10,000 prize money and gifted studio time, asking for it to be split amongst the other nominees.

This year’s winner will receive a cash prize of $12,500 (a sum made possible thanks to Taite Music Prize founding partner Recorded Music NZ) and join the ranks of past winners — a lineup of local talent that includes some of New Zealand’s most renowned artists, many of whom have achieved global success.

Emma Gleason is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and entertainment deputy editor. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, fashion and media.











