Reb Fountain will perform at Hastings Toitoi event centre on August 27. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand alt-folk sensation Reb Fountain is returning to Hawke's Bay as part of her national IRIS tour.

Currently touring around New Zealand, Reb will be performing at Hastings' Toitoi events centre on August 27.

The tour's first gig was the first Reb and the band had played in Aotearoa in over a year and the San Francisco-born Lyttelton local explained she is excited to perform in Hawke's Bay as it is a special place for her.

"I've been coming to Hawke's Bay for a long time, and through Jamie Macphail's sitting room seasons, I have built up an audience," Reb said.

"Hawke's Bay is a really special place for me, I'm grateful for the audience that comes out and supports us and it's been growing over the years."

Those who attend the show will see a band that is eager to perform.

"We have been waiting to perform these songs live for over a year, so it will be magical and special, and we can't wait to share it with everyone," Reb said.

Last year's touring plans were postponed due to the Covid peak and lockdown uncertainty.

Reb Fountain is excited to perform IRIS in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Now the singer-songwriter is welcoming the opportunity to bring her IRIS album to life with her band this year.

"After releasing IRIS in October 2021, we were all set to tour the album, and like so many of our musical peers, plans got curtailed then cancelled."

Reb said she and her band "can't wait to play for an audience and to do the work we love and to share our record, finally."

"These shows have been a long time coming and we're all grateful for your patience and perseverance and we promise to bring you everything we've got," Reb said.

Tāmaki Makaurau neo-folk artist Jazmine Mary will be opening for Reb.

"I admire Jazmine Mary's work and am honoured that they'll join us on our tour. I'm looking forward to introducing them to our audiences," Reb said.

Reb and the band have been impressing audiences around the country since her criticality acclaimed, award-winning 2020 eponymous album was released.

Her 2020 album Reb Fountain won the 2021 Taite Music Prize, and IRIS has also been nominated for a 2022 Taite Music Prize.

On release, IRIS debuted at #1 on the New Zealand Album Charts and #3 on the New Zealand Top 40 Album Charts.

Reb combines pop elements with her trademark noir folk-punk sound, weaving authentic and anthemic tunes that create an instant and indelible impression.

New Zealand music magazines have said that the award-winning songwriter is a consummate recording artist and performer, "spellbounding audiences with her music and artistry".