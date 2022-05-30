Leave Love Out Of This, Tonnon's third full-length release, beat nine other releases for the top spot, all of which Tonnon said were amazing. Photo / Dave Simpson

Leave Love Out Of This, Tonnon's third full-length release, beat nine other releases for the top spot, all of which Tonnon said were amazing. Photo / Dave Simpson

Whanganui musician Anthonie Tonnon has taken out this year's Taite Music Prize with his album 'Leave Love Out Of This'.

An initiative from Independent Music NZ (IMNZ), the award comes with winnings of $12,500.

A 10-person judging panel critiqued for originality and considered the artistic merit, creativity, innovation and excellence of each album that made the final.

Leave Love Out Of This, Tonnon's third full-length release, beat nine other releases for the top spot, all of which Tonnon said were amazing.

Other finalists in 2022 included Troy Kingi, Luke Buda, Reb Fountain and Lips.

"You already have 10-to-one (odds) and then you have the quality of the other albums. I feel very fortunate.

"I couldn't really feel my legs as I was getting off my seat, and I was just sort of hovering towards the stage."

The award was presented at Auckland's Q Theatre yesterday .

It is named after the late music journalist Dylan Taite.

Anthonie Tonnon (right) onstage with bassist David Flyger and drummer Stuart Harwood during the recent Leave Love Out Of This tour. Photo / Tara Ranchhod

Tonnon said it was a great feeling to be there in person, an experience that had been missing over the last couple of years.

"Last year I got to do a tour with Nadia Reid, and I just loved being in the back of the van, listening to the jokes, hanging out in the green room and sharing snacks.

"When you start being a performer you often feel like an outsider, and it's through communion with people that have chosen this life that you get to feel part of it."

His nationwide tour wrapped up at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on May 21, and attention would "pretty quickly turn" to his next full-length album.

"I'm really proud of having the band show now, and we have been playing a new song," Tonnon said.

"There are a lot more new ones that we didn't have time to slot in as well."