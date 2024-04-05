The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Kirsten Dunst To Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Dapper duos, striking colour and some textbook examples of proper fits.

The red carpet was exactly that this week, as we saw several celebrities turning to the hue for a wardrobe jolt. It’s a smart call; red grabs the camera lens, brightens winter complexions, and has an energising effect as the season changes. And with smaller-scale events, it’s easier for a star to stand out. So, who did? Model offspring, cool couples, and someone with a very fun bag.

Kirsten Dunst

A long-time Rodarte wearer, Dunst stepped out in the brand for the premiere of Alex Garland’s Civil War. The movie is very good (I saw it last night) and so is this outfit – stylist Samantha McMillen struck the right tone given the heavy subject matter of the film. The neckline, angled waistline and bias-cut skirt are deftly done, while the depths of black look good.

Patricia Arquette attends the Pucci’s spring-summer 2024 fashion show at Palazzo Altemps in Rome. Photo / Getty Images

Patricia Arquette

Pucci, it’s a tricky print to wear, but on Arquette it succeeds with bona fide bohemianism. She’s at the brand’s show in Rome.

Julia Fox arrives at the taping of Saturday Night Live in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Julia Fox

She slips into a new character every week – not a bad thing, risk and experimentation are to be applauded – and this one I rather like. Romantic curls and bleached brows, the sanguine nipped-waist coat and that chunky bag.

Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley

So many current celebrities – and more than a few brand campaigns – try to achieve that distinctive cool of late 1990s and early 2000s paparazzi shots currently doing the rounds on social media, but few nail it. Liz Hurley was a master, and she and her glamorous son Damian have come the closest to capturing that je ne sais quoi. Maybe it’s a cool factor minted in an age before we were eternally online? Or the square-framed gradiant-lensed sunglasses?

Djimon Hounsou attends Netflix’s Rebel Moon Part Two: Songs Of The Rebellion album release in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Djimon Hounsou

A very dapper Djimon Hounsou, out and about promoting Zack Snyder’s new movie, a space opera apparently. Hounsou stars, and it’s his second outing in the Rebel Moon franchise.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at Temple University. Photo / @davinejoy

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Great check, great fit. Randolph is at her alma mater Temple University, where she received the Gallery of Success Award and spoke to the students. She’s wearing a dress by Fashion to Figure.

Avan Jogia and Halsey attend a special screening of Monkey Man in West Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Avan Jogia and Halsey

His-and-hers Vivienne Westwood is a cool move. Both are styled by Lyn Alyson, and Jogia’s suit from preloved purveyor Pechuga Vintage, run by Johnny Valencia. They’re attending a premiere of Dev Patel’s intriguing new thriller Monkey Man – one of the film’s stars, Zainab Jiwa, made this column last week.

Hannah Waddingham arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

More red (our theme of the week) this time on Hanna Waddingham, who is wearing a glamorous two-piece by Self-Portrait – a twist on stuffy, conservative tweed. As with Randolph, this is another great example of a properly fitted look. Styled by James Yardley, the shoes were a great choice (and better than the red pumps the brand chose for its lookbook).

Amy Fine Collins attends a screening of Strictly Confidential in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Amy Fine Collins

Thom Browne’s roster of devotees is varied as it is talented – Janet Jackson, David Harbour, Janelle Monae, Diane Keaton, Tommy Dorfman et al – and I hope his PR person got a bonus last year. This week it’s journalist Amy Fine Collins in this fabulous ensemble. And that bag.

