The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Lizzo To Pamela Anderson

From wrap-stars to avant-garde theatrics, stars saved their best looks for the Oscars afterparty.

Staying on-theme this week with all the Oscars wash-up, this week’s column is keeping focus on a single event: the famous, fabulous Vanity Fair afterparty.

It’s a fascinating cultural event — spearheaded by Graydon Carter in 1994, there are plenty of dishy anecdotes in staffer Dana Brown’s memoir Dilettante — and the party has become a key occasion on the Hollywood schedule.

Whether it’s the convivial vibe, the stakes being lower than at the Oscars themselves, or simply the relief of award season wrapping up, there’s a palpable sigh of relief evident in the garb on show. The outfits are wilder, riskier, and the result is a sense of fun and personality, qualities often missing from the highly curated, strategic style of red-carpet campaigning.

And this year in particular, after some very safe — and some interesting — Oscars ensembles, the party looks outshone the Academy Awards.

Lizzo

Shawls are back baby, with both Lizzo and Sharon Stone reaching for a wrap for the Vanity Fair party; a fitting sequel to Jennifer Lawrence’s moiré Dior at the main event. Lizzo’s look — Robert Wun couture — is a sumptuous assortment of silk taffeta, a fabric we don’t see enough. Balanced perfectly by the short, asymmetric bob (and thin brows!), the bare neck and minimal jewellery from Azature Pogosian were the right choice by stylists Reginald and Matthew Reisman.

Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

A callback to the bejewelled looks of her early career, Minogue's Gucci dress is sensational, and shows the luxury house can still do fun. Unlike so many dresses at the Oscars, this one has been perfectly tailored for the singer's height.

Photo / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Probably the best-dressed gentleman this awards season. This striking coat is Balmain, and feels like a statement about celebrity and beauty. Domingo has flair, panache and clearly loves clothes unapologetically. He also dresses like a grown-up. And cites his sources, crediting his full styling team on Instagram — something we appreciate from stars, given all the work and people that go into appearances.

Photo / Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Does she look like an anthropomorphic sconce from Beauty and the Beast? Yes. Do I like it? Absolutely.

Photo / Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

Elegant and also kind of evil — in a good, Beetlejuice-y way — the pleated collar and cuffs are quite fabulous, while the splatter print is pure frivolity. Styled by Andrew Gelwicks, like Lizzo, O’Hara is also wearing Robert Wun couture.

Photo / Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone

Handled right, simplicity can speak volumes. This quillwork neckline is so beautiful, and the dialogue between the beading and jewellery is pitch-perfect. History-making Oscar nominee Gladstone understands the dialogue and relationships that underpin meaningful clothes fashion. “It’s not just mine,” she told Vogue of her award style. This custom look was created by Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno and Joe Big Mountain of Ironhorse Quillwork, who also did her Academy Awards outfit.

Photo / AP

Pamela Anderson

Beachy bohemian is such an integral part of Anderson’s vibe, especially these days, and it’s just lovely when that comes through in what she’s wearing — especially at glamorous events like this. She’s wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Photo / Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny, Joan Collins and Tom Ford

Three icons. All fabulous. That’s all folks.

