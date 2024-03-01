The Coolest Looks Of The Week, from Jerry Hall to Bethann Hardison

From the front rows of fashion week to the Hollywood awards trail, celebrities had fun with fashion.

Stars played with gender tropes and dress codes this week, exploring definitive style decades for smart and sexy outfits that felt refreshingly grown up.

Georgia May Jagger, Jerry Hall, Pat Cleveland and Anna Cleveland

Legacy fashion power was front row at the Chloé show in Paris, with supermodels Jerry Hall and Pat Cleveland seated with their daughters, Georgia May Jagger and Anna Cleveland, respectively, both of whom have followed in their mothers’ footsteps. The show itself was a return to the bobo — bohemian bourgeoisie — blueprint of the brand, and its most recent heyday in the 2000s. That energy is encapsulated by this fab foursome. They all look great here, dressed for the show, and with their hip credentials and enduring cool factor, the effect feels aesthetically authentic.

Colman Domingo attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. Photo / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Elegant and referential, this custom Versace suit on Oscar-nominated The Color Purple actor Colman Domingo cannily adopts the tropes of conservative womenswear — a Chanel-esque tweed — while accessorising with aplomb, including an Omega timepiece. Cool shoes too. This comes the same week as his gorgeous pink SAG Awards suit, and Domingo continues to be one of the best-dressed men this awards season.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

There’s something to be said for sexy, grown-up clothing. Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello has been honing the concept in recent collections to remarkable effect. And while all the attendees at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show looked sensational, the outfits worn by Charlotte Rampling, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (in this glamorous 1980s-inflected ensemble), Kate Moss, Eva Herzigova and Catherine Deneuve — women who have benefited from time — were best of all. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Bethann Hardison and Lena Waithe attend the Honors Ceremony during The Makers Conference 2024 in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Bethann Hardison and Lena Waithe

Another supermodel with icon status (here at Viva we never use that word lightly) is Bethann Hardison, a pioneering Black model and activist, both of which are explored in her 2023 documentary film Invisible Beauty. She was an honoree at The Makers Conference 2024 in Los Angeles this week, and pictured here with Lena Waithe, who said “Hardison’s impact on Black history and the fashion industry is indeed profound and transformative. Her pioneering efforts through the ‘Black Girls Coalition’ broke significant ground by challenging and urging the fashion industry to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion.” Both outfits are great, of course, with Hardison’s jazzy jumper and striking belt a cool choice, and Waithe’s cream ensemble emanating elegant swagger.

Jessica Williams at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Williams

Cute, camp, love it. Actor Jessica Williams was also at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, presenting.

Dominic Sessa attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. Photo / Getty Images

Dominic Sessa

As we saw with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu this week, some people feel particularly attuned to certain eras style-wise. For Dominic Sessa, that decade seems to be the 1970s — although perhaps that’s because I just saw his exceptional debut film The Holdovers. He looks great in flares, and this white suit is just louche enough, while still feeling quite relaxed. Sunglasses and a sheer shirt help there. He’s at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, where he won best breakthrough performance.

More on fashion Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The latest news, in-depth profiles and fascinating features.

Muscle tees. Boss-lady coats. At New York Fashion Week, designers made strength into style. Designers made their case for what girl power looks like now.

Retail report: The changing face of how we’re shopping for fashion now. From pop-up preferences to custom WeChat orders, our buying habits continue to evolve.

My style: Rising designer Laurence Sabrine on Vivienne Westwood and folklore. The Pōneke-based creative chats family treasures, Hannah Montana and wearing things wrong.