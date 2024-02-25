This year’s SAG Awards saw a parade of not overly complicated, mostly chic looks.

All eyes were on this past weekend’s 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards after last year’s actors and writers strike, taking place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Presenting a tally of 13 key awards across film and television, this year’s event was the first prize-giving gala that was streaming on Netflix and viewable by a global audience.

What sets the awards apart is that it is voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 130,000+ performers — it is the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Unsurprisingly then it is the one awards show where actors are much more at ease (a drunk Pedro Pascal, for example, accepting his best actor gong for The Last of Us dressed in an unbuttoned white dinner shirt).

Here were the looks that made the most impact on the red carpet.

Ayo Edebiri. Photo / Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

She’s been noted in almost every fashion pick this awards season, and at the SAGs, Ayo once again delivered a strong red-carpet look in this Luar autumn/winter 2023 ensemble. The brand has already become a hit with the likes of Lizzo and Beyonce. There to collect her awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for The Bear, Ayo was styled by super stylist Danielle Goldberg.

Greta Lee. Photo / Getty Images

Greta Lee

Another client of stylist Danielle Goldberg, Greta Lee's chic ensemble is in keeping with her arthouse roots, a unique textural lace from The Row's resort 2023 collection accessorised well with a pair of black opera gloves.

Arian Moayed. Photo / Getty Images

Arian Moayed

The Succession star opts for a sleek black look from Emporio Armani. The unique fabric offers plenty of high-shine quality that makes this stand out in a sea of classic tuxedos.

Carey Mulligan. Photo / Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Swapping out last week’s strapless Dior number worn to the Baftas for this strapless custom Armani Privé dress and Fred Leighton jewellery, Carey takes on the sculptural fit of this gold gown with an easy elegance.

Nicole Beharie / Photo Getty Images

Nicole Beharie

The actor radiates plenty of joy in a Greta Constantine gown that gathers around her shoulders in a swathe of complementary pink and red.

Anne Hathaway. Photo / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Fresh from her front-row seat at Gucci on Friday in Milan, Anne was back in LA on presenting duties, opting for this archive Atelier Versace spring/summer 2015 couture gown in a vivid shade of blue, accessorised with a Bulgari Serpenti choker.

Jeremy Allen White. Photo / Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Joining his co-stars from The Bear on stage to collect the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Jeremy proves once again how a clean-cut suit that fits well is all that’s required for an elegant and contemporary take on special-occasion menswear. What makes this cream Saint Laurent suit shine (literally) is the addition of a simple Tiffany & Co. brooch.

Meryl Streep. Photo / Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Reuniting with her The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt on stage to present an award, Meryl selects a 1940s-inspired gown from Prada, complete with intricate embellishments.

