The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Beth Ditto to Billie Piper

If you feel like there are myriad films being promoted right now, you’re not alone. And while Zendaya’s shimmering Loewe dress at Challengers’ Australian premiere was a smashing look — and a fitting one, given Jonathan Anderson was enlisted to do the costumes for Luca Guadagnino’s film — her outfits can’t be in this column every week.

What is? Razor-sharp tailoring, traditional references and a serious tone (that’s far from dull).

Laverne Cox attends a Mugler fragrance launch in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Ms Cox knows how to nail a brief. This ensemble is the perfect ode to the late Thierry Mugler for the launch of the brand’s new fragrance Alien Hypersence. She’s gone to the original source; this is a look from the designer’s spring-summer 1996 collection. The futuristic hat is a replica of a Philip Treacy for Mugler, made by milliner Sarah Sokol. A consummate professional, Cox also knows how to pose, and the choreography serves to enhance the homage.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arriving at London St Pancras Station, London on March 26 after taking the Eurostar from Paris. Photo / GC Images

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa

Cool couple. Cool outerwear too.

Brian Tyree Henry attends the world premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry

Brilliant suit here, brimming with panache. The chalky pinstripes are bold enough without being too hard, and the accessories add a personal flourish to things.

Joey King attends the We Were The Lucky Ones premiere in Los Angeles. Photo / Supplied

Joey King

I love a frothy frock. This one is Prada. King wears the brand regularly (she’s styled by Jared Eng).

Beth Ditto performing with band Gossip on Late Night With Seth Meyers on March 27. Photo / Getty Images

Beth Ditto

The singular singer (and fashion industry favourite) made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers wearing a brilliant example of pleating. Proving adaptable to any posture, it looked as great on stage as it did in the hot seat. Ditto was there to talk about Gossip’s recent comeback, with the band releasing a new album Real Power, on March 22. Great hair too.

Andrew Scott attends a Ripley screening in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Different but not quirky (a hard line to toe for some stars), this suit benefits from the louche tie and a generous collar.

Zainab Jiwa attends a screening of Monkey Man in London. Photo / Getty Images

Zainab Jiwa

Another lovely example of gesture and pose on the red carpet this week, Zainab Jiwa’s elegant look at the premiere of Monkey Man includes a sensational saree. It’s a thoughtful choice for the event. The film — Dev Patel directs, produces and stars — explores status (and vengeance) in Indian society.

Billie Piper attends the world premiere of Scoop in London. Photo / Getty Images

Billie Piper

A femme fatale moment for Billie Piper. She looks great! The full-coverage hosiery was a smart decision — much better than the runway iteration of this look, which is by Dolce and Gabbana.

