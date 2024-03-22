The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Queen Latifah To Jake Gyllenhaal

Red carpets and promotional rounds have turned up some smart ensembles.

Stars are taking it easy now that we’re in the post-Oscars period, though the NAACP Image Awards brought out some brilliant looks (an arguably stronger showing than the Academy Awards) and promotion continues for some new films. Kristen Stewart has been all over the place, sans pants; Jake Gyllenhaal too, though he’s had a trouser issue of a different nature — more on that below.

Queen Latifah

One of four outfit changes for the host of the NAACP Image Awards, where she spoke out against pay inequity, this Georges Hobeika number was the best of the bunch. A visual feast of scalloped fabric and violet, one can only imagine the sensory delight it delivered IRL.

Alexa Chung attends The National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Gala in London. Photo / Getty Images

Alexa Chung

It’s been a strong week of outings for Ms Chung, including a literally brilliant Miu Miu ensemble. This Erdem dress is particularly lovely, with a theatrical drape to it and a print that benefits from the crushed taffeta.

Jake Gyllenhaal in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal

He's been stretching his style muscles on the Road House promotional trail, and there's an undercurrent of old-school masculinity to Gyllenhaal's looks that plays well with the 1989 origins of this remake; a nod to nostalgia if you will. Surely he's channelling the late, great, eternally cool Patrick Swayze? There have bene some hits — a tie and banker shirt with a tweedy Prada coat and trousers, although the pants needed hemming — and a few misses (odd shoe choices). This Boss outfit, layered over a white singlet and a few chains, is a hit.

Olivia Colman attends a screening of 'Wicked Little Letters' in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Colman

So louche, so elegant. The drama of this dress is tempered with the whipped-butter hue and Colman’s short, sharp hairdo.

Anna Sui, Barbara Hulanicki, Dame Zandra Rhodes and Twiggy aka Dame Lesley Lawson at The Fashion and Textile Museum in London. Photo / Getty Images

Anna Sui, Barbara Hulanicki, Dame Zandra Rhodes and Dame Lesley “Twiggy” Lawson

Leaders in their respective fields, seeing four luminaries like these come together is like witnessing a solar eclipse. More significant than the overused term “star” denotes, Sui, Rhodes and Lawson are honouring Barbara Hulanicki at a private viewing of The Biba Story, 1964-1975 at The Fashion and Textile Museum in London, an exhibition about Hulanicki’s zeitgeist-shaping and hugely influential boutique, Biba.

Hunter Schafer attends the international premiere of 'Cuckoo' during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Photo / AP

Hunter Schafer

Our anointed avant-garde queen for 2023 continues to mine designer archives — a popular pastime for Hollywood stars and their stylists (Schafer’s is Dara Allen). This time it’s 2007 Prada, one of the brand’s weirder collections and a favourite of the Viva fashion department.

Nicole Beharie attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Beharie

A striking look on actor Nicole Berharie, also at the NAACP Image Awards, this is by Peggy Hartanto and accessorised marvellously.

Maya Rudolph attends the Los Angeles photo call for Apple TV+ Series “Loot” Season 2 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

Maya Rudolph

A great example of fashion with humour — well suited to the professionally funny Maya Rudolph — at first glance it’s an elegant, if somewhat conservative coat dress. But then you see the details and those sensationally perverse shoes. It’s Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry, a ready-to-wear look from 2022.

