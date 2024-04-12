The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Erykah Badu to Rihanna

Celebrity style had a light-hearted air.

While it might have felt like a quiet week for everyone not called Zendaya — the actor stepped at myriad press calls promoting Challengers, leaving the Viva fashion department dying to see the logistics of Law Roach’s spreadsheet — there were plenty of other big, bold looks on the red carpet.

From glitzy fabric to finishes to artistic flourishes, everyone seemed to be relishing a sense of fun.

Erykah Badu

The best red carpet look this week was purple, and its queen was Erykah Badu. The consummate risk taker showed she hasn’t lost her touch, stepping out in a full-throttle Marni look. The furry hat’s giving Jamiroquai vibes (although big hats are a Badu signature too), while the bag calls to mind Alexander McQueen’s 1999 show splattering of Shalom Harlow.

Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o attend the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o

These colleagues make such a sharp duo. Nyong’o is wearing a molten Celine dress, while Quinn’s flared suit is just nostalgic enough — and very well cut — without veering into retro territory.

Sir Ian McKellen attends an afterparty for 'Player Kings' in London. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Ian McKellen

A show-stopping coat on Sir Ian McKellen. It’s by Casabalanca, and designer Charaf Tajer is making a name for himself with his glamorously sporty fashion. It’s a delight to see on the respected actor who, after decades in the industry, clearly still enjoys getting dressed up.

Paloma Elsesser attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

The award-winning model (and one of Viva’s best-dressed people last year) cropped up in New York City, where she was hosting an event honouring Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Burke and Pete Nordstrom. Dressed for the occasion, she’s wearing a sensational example of volume by NYC brand Vaquera. Love the jaunty hat.

Josh O’Connor, Zendaya, Mike Faist and director Luca Guadagnino attend the premiere of 'Challengers’ in London. Photo / AP

Josh O’Connor, Zendaya, Mike Faist and Luca Guadagnino

We’ll discuss Zendaya next week, so all I’ll say is everyone looks smashing.

Hunter Schafer attends the 2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Also on GQ's purple carpet (and also dressed in artful Marni) was Hunter Schafer, styled by Dara Allen. There's a van Gogh quality to the dress, and in some canny accessorising, it extends right to her toes.

Johnny Knoxville appears on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Knoxville

Not short or shiny, though certainly cool, is Johnny Knoxville. He stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s show in a fetching argyle sweater and matching Chuck Taylors.

Rihanna visits Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna

It’s been a big week for the star, with the release of a wildly candid Interview cover story - that calls for an opulent coat. This double-faced duchess satin number is by Adam Lippes. The glasses are Gucci and the bag is Dior.

Ella Purnell and Aaron Clifton Moten attend the world premiere of 'Fallout' in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Ella Purnell and Aaron Clifton Moten

Two fabulous looks on the Fallout stars — the series is also very good — at the show’s premiere. Purnell is wearing a Miu Miu that reminds me of a very specific fabric that was popular around 1995. Moten on the other hand calls back to a far earlier decade, with this elegant 1950s-style suit. The white tie and shoes are a masterful choice.

Batsheva Hay attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 on April 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Batsheva Hay

Contrary to designers with understated personal style, Batsheva Hay embodies her distinctive look. Here, her kitschy aesthetic leans more towards 1980s glitz and power dressing.

Michaela Coel attends the 2024 GQ Creativity Awards in New York City. Photo Getty Images

Michaela Coel

Another very consistent star who can handle an edge without looking overwrought, Michaela Coel went with a sharply accessorised outfit by Palmwine Icecream.

