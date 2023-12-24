For summer’s most indulgent days, don’t overlook the comfort of a breezy frock.

With some of the loungiest, most indulgent days looming, consider a muumuu-inspired frock: a dress with all the levity and lightness you need to waft from one hot summer fete to the next.

Their buoyant shape makes them a smart choice if you’re going for a laid-back look, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be smart too, like a lemony balloon-sleeved maxi from Ellis, or a romantic airy linen number from local label Ruby, complete with a flirty keyhole neckline. Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson rounds up some of the season’s best go-everywhere garments.

Consider a floaty V-neck with serious character, courtesy of Blanca. It’s rendered in a delicious shade of purple-speckled apricot.

Fruit is in favour with New Zealand brand Caitlin Crisp too, the designer assembling a high-neck cotton number that still holds the promise of breathability.

Big sleeves were big this year. This elegant dress from Ellis leans into all their elaborate puffery.

Made with handloom cotton, this billowy checked number has elasticated cuffs and a thigh-high split.

Hot weather sometimes calls for an equally hot pink, like this effervescent tunic-style maxi from Juliette Hogan.

A sophisticated choice, featuring a deep-split neckline and gathered sleeves, for enjoying the briny breeze.

So often a Ruby dress is the kind you can wear to anything, and this midnight number is a clear example: relaxed, breezy (thanks to its linen), versatile.

The literal embodiment of sunshine, this buttery, brighter-than-bright Mina dress is a perfect party choice.

Prints feel particularly suited to summer, and Sills & Co makes the most of them with this energetic three-quarter sleeve.

With an understated, classic shape, this minty Daylight Moon dress can be worn loose with a pair of tidy sandals.

A simple one-shoulder fit for the beach to bach and back again, with all the allure and freshness of a thick stripe.

It’s worth remembering that while a muumuu-like dress offers ample opportunity to go bright, it’s not necessary. Assembly Label has a lovely pared-back sophisticate in a soft cotton voile.

Harris Tapper has taken its brand’s codes for sleek design and worked them into an easy sorbet confection with side-seam pockets.

Marle knows how to transcend the trend cycle. Gently pleated linen cloth is complemented by a relaxed halter-neck and gathered tie around the back.

Another linen option can be found at Perriam, where this shift-style dress is all about feeling chic and slouchy.

Wixii has a knack for reshaping silhouettes and making them recognisably Wixii. This linen dress, with its exaggerated drawstring neckline, has all the hallmarks of the local label.

