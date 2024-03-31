15 Of The Best Denim Jackets To Wear Right Now

One of the most welcome returns for autumn is a really good denim jacket.

A denim jacket is a lifelong companion. Made from one of the sturdiest materials around, it’s a transitional staple that you can slip on over autumn longsleeves and wear every day, and it’ll do nothing if not gain character.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects some of the best denim jackets to shop right now, from a structured, wildly sleek option from local label Kate Sylvester, to oversized jackets by Camilla & Marc and Twenty-seven Names that take their design cues from relaxed shirting.

A zip-up jacket is a safe bet. This option from Kate Sylvester encapsulates the designer’s approach to sharp silhouettes, the boxy fit ticking all the boxes for a reliable favourite.

You can see why this piece is called the ‘Forever Denim Jacket’. It’s a high-quality garment from certified organic cotton, and one that is faithful to simplicity.

For extra length, look to this Twenty-seven Names jacket-shirt hybrid in a brilliant blue (it’s a favourite of deputy editor Johanna Thornton’s).

Local favourite Wynn Hamlyn brings its signature edge to this cropped, collarless jacket, with a two-way zip and a snug fit.

Dries Van Noten has consistently delivered clothes with a playful bent, and this bubble hem jacket with two pockets on the chest is no exception.

This Workshop jacket is rendered in Japanese stretch denim, with some lovely gold top-stitching.

For a spot of difference, this I Love Ugly features a cord contrast collar. Bonus points for its inseam pockets.

There’s something nice about having something one-of-a-kind, and you can with this custom jacket from Mr Weekend.

With cold weather en route, this slouchy overshirt from Australian label Camilla & Marc balances style and comfort.

It’s been the season of the balloon sleeve. Consider one with a nice (but detachable) belt.

This jacket looks like something you’d wear on a motorbike in the desert, and we’re here for that kind of energy.

Wellington darlings Kowtow recently announced their collections are now fully plastic-free, a significant milestone. We love this outerwear option in a versatile kahki.

Four pockets means four times the utility.

The vintage-inspired copper trims are a defining feature of this Nudie Jeans jacket, complete with single-piece cuffs and red-cast denim.

Pleats, please! Cos’s abbreviated version lays it all on silver hardware and front and back pleating.

