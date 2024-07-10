Chic Winter Denim Essentials That Will Keep You Warm

There’s something eternally comforting about denim in winter, but it has to be the right kind of denim.

Something with a little more weight, cut into something a little more enveloping.

Battling the elements this time of year requires some tact when it comes to dressing for unpredictable days when your schedule might be up in the air with equally confusing weather forecasts, but rest assured when it comes to a seasonal wardrobe saviour — crisp, smart denim is it.

It might be a sharply tailored denim dress for the office, or a pair of crisp denim jeans you can wear with a tidy shirt — ready for anything.

The reality is that denim is one of the more resource-heavy, environmentally damaging items in our wardrobes. Fashioned from cotton grown with harmful fertilisers and pesticides, it hasn’t always had the best rep. But when investing in denim, focus on quality and vintage treasures that will last the distance.

Several designers have denim options that are eco-friendly and require 80-90% less water to manufacture. Some brands have also made a discerning effort to deliver denim made with cotton sourced through fair production, dyed without toxic chemicals and heavy metals in closed water loops. A notable example is local label Kowtow, whose denim separates from jeans to tidy jackets work for any gender.

Another standout seasonal denim piece is the long, A-line dress in washed denim with contrast brown topstitching from Penny Sage, the kind of denim piece built to last.

