The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Lady Gaga To Lauren Hutton

Quiet luxury? Not here. From premieres to Paris Fashion Week, star power was full throttle. These are the best celebrity outfits.

If you’re sick of luxury basics and celebrities dressing like civilians, this week’s column should assuage your frustrations.

After all, when you have money and access, why not dress like it?

Stars did just that this week, dialling up the glamour, sex appeal and swagger. There were plenty of occasions to warrant dressing up: Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, premieres are keeping Hollywood schedules busy, and Charli XCX continues to demonstrate the power of her little black book.

Lady Gaga

She never phones it in, but this particular look pinged the radar of the Viva fashion department this week. Love this new vibe from Gaga, who swapped her usually peroxide-blonde hair for a fabulously fried-looking bob (very Harley Quinn). The fashion is pitch-perfect too, a custom Celine ensemble, styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout with Tiffany & Co jewellery.

Laverne Cox attends the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

If anyone was made for Mugler, it’s Laverne. It’s a great look, enhanced by the fact she knows how to move.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attending the Bottega Veneta afterparty during Milan Fashion Week. Photo / @thekimbino Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Both wearing Bottega Veneta, both brilliant.

Kathryn Hahn attends the Special Launch Event for Marvel Television's Agatha All Along at El Capitan Theatre on September 16 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

A sublime Rodarte look on the hilarious Kathryn Hahn this week, styled by Jordan Johnson Chung.

Steve McQueen attends the Bottega Veneta Summer 25 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2025 on September 21 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

Steve McQueen

Showing how it’s done, wearing what one can only assume is Bottega Veneta to the brands Milan Fashion Week show, Steve makes a case for a bold coat. Men take note.

Lauren Hutton attends the Saint Laurent spring-summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on September 24 in Paris, France. Photo / Saint Laurent

Lauren Hutton Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Bucking the trend for sheer hose, the supermodel donned this very cool jumpsuit for the Saint Laurent show in Paris, referencing a definitive era for the house – something the collection did too. I’m also dying to see whatever is going on with that bag.

Lorde (left) and Charli XCX in New York City. Photo / @charli_xcx

Charli XCX and Lorde

Lorde made a surprise appearance at Charli XCX’s Madison Square Garden show in New York this week, where the pair performed their hit Girl, So Confusing. Fittingly for the song’s subject matter, they were dressed in matching Saint Laurent looks – styled with the same hair - and both looked sensational.

Cardi B attends the Rick Owens spring-summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B

There were a lot of looks from Cardi B this week, but this one is the best; dark and theatrical by Rick Owens, whose show she’s attending at Paris Fashion Week. Subverting the master of subversion is no mean feat, but that prim and dainty hat does the trick.

Andrea Riseborough attends at a screening of Lee at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Photo / @erdem

Andrea Riseborough

Looking very Bright Young Things in this Erdem dress. Nice. It’s styled by Leith Clark, and Andrea’s at a screening of Kate Winslet’s new Lee Miller film.

Aubrey Plaza attends the premiere of Megalopolis in New York City. Photo / @megalopolisfilm

Aubrey Plaza

Now here’s a deep-cut Janet Snakehole reference for all the Parks and Recreation stans out there. Aubrey is at the premiere of Megalopolis in New York City wearing Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Jessica Paster.

Rosalia leaving The Ritz Hotel during Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Rosalía

I spent far too long trying to decide if this is a skort. Not that it matters. This outfit is chic, cool and full of ideas for spring dressing.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

More fashion week

Inspiring style from on and off the runways.

Paris Fashion Week: A New Take On French Dressing At Saint Laurent. The legacy of the late Yves Saint Laurent looms large at the fashion house.

Prada’s New Collection Dares You Not To Like It. It will still sell.

London Fashion Week: The Art Of Dressing Gracefully. Photographer Simbarashe Cha captures the meeting of two distinct aesthetic worlds in London, as serious sophistication meets playful subversion.

Burberry Needs Saving, This Ultra-British Fashion Collection Could Be The Answer. Balancing unashamed Britishness and American optimism, the label put on a star-studded show that aimed to lure shoppers back.

The Coolest Looks From London Fashion Week. Frothy, funky and fresh street style from the British capital.

New York Fashion Week: Can Real Life Exist On The Runway? Willy Chavarria, Collina Strada and Eckhaus Latta are telling the stories of everyday Americans.























