The Coolest Looks From London Fashion Week

Frothy, funky and fresh, these are all the best street-style outfits from London.

As fashion week comes to a close in the British capital (and the industry moves on to Milan) we’re taking pause to look at the clothes off the runways.

There’s always been a unique tenor to London garb, navigating that tension between trying too hard or not all with a skill that’s admirable. You’ll see absolutely cooked outfits and a good old sweater; both will look brilliant and easy.

Plenty of that this season of course. Plus the frothy femininity was particularly good (it helps when Simone Rocha, Yuhan Wang, Erdem and Molly Goddard are on the schedule, drawing guests like the eternally cool Laila Gohar).

Here’s what caught our eye.

Laila Gohar wears pink and red to great effect at the Simone Rocha show at London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

A smartly dressed guest outside the Ahluwalia show during London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Ib Kamara, creative director of Off White and editor in chief of Dazed, attends London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Milliner Stephen Jones and supermodel Erin O'Connor outside the LFW40 Icons Party. Photo / Getty Images

A guest outside the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week.

Asaginyo attends the Yuhan Wang show at London Fashion Week. Photo / @asagiinyo

Designer Supriya Lele attends the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

The incomparable Zandra Rhodes attends London Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock wears an ensemble by Ahluwalia at London Fashion Week. Photo / @leighannepinnock

Dressed in Burberry, singer Jade Thirlwall attends the brand's London Fashion Week show. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience) and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

