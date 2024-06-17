This homemade cheese will be a delicious addition to salads, curries and vegetable dishes.
This is so easy to make and very versatile. I love to experiment with different flavours. You can use the leftover whey in curries or soups. Add in a small amount and test the flavour, which is slightly tangy and sour.
SIMPLE HOMEMADE PANEER RECIPE Makes 400g
2 litres whole cream milk 2 Tbsp white vinegar ½ tsp sea salt
Optional flavours ½ tsp ground spices 2 tsp finely grated lemon zest Pinch chilli
- Place the milk in a large, heavy-based pot and bring it to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the vinegar. This is an exciting stage as you witness the milk curdle almost instantly. Stir through the salt.
- Line a large colander with muslin or a clean tea towel. Carefully spoon or pour the milk, allowing the whey to drain. Catch it in a bowl if you are going to use it later. Leave it here for 20 minutes; by then, the bulk of the liquid will have drained. Gather up the sides of the muslin and tighten at the top. Hang for a couple of hours or overnight in the fridge to allow any remaining liquid to drain.
- Now your paneer is ready. Gently remove it from the muslin. Crumble onto salads or vegetables. Slice or cut into cubes and add to any dishes as your protein, stirring carefully.