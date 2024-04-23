A spicy, moreish paneer appetiser from cookbook author Ashia Ismail-Singer.

Paneer is quite a bland source of protein usually dressed up with a spicy curry sauce. Using parmesan in the crumb gives a lovely, strong, nutty flavour that works well with paneer.

It is a perfect addition to a mezze or finger food platter. Serve with a chilli and mayo dipping sauce, or any other sauce that takes your fancy.

PARMESAN-CRUMBED PANEER WITH CHILLI AND MAYONNAISE RECIPE Serves 6-8 as an appetiser

2 blocks (400-500g) paneer cheese 1 cup panko breadcrumbs 1 cup panko breadcrumbs ½ cup grated parmesan ½ cup grated parmesan salt and pepper salt and pepper 1 egg, beaten 1 egg, beaten neutral oil for frying neutral oil for frying ½ cup mayonnaise ½ cup mayonnaise 1-2 tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce 1-2 tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce chilli flakes chilli flakes

Cut paneer in sticks, lengthways, about 2cm thick. In a bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, parmesan, salt and pepper. Dip each paneer stick into the beaten egg then coat in the crumb mix. Set aside. Heat a frying pan with just enough oil to cover the base. You want to shallow-fry the sticks until golden all over, turning with tongs. To make the dipping sauce, simply mix the mayonnaise in a small bowl with chilli sauce. Once all of the paneer sticks are fried, place them in a bowl with the chilli dipping sauce on the side. Sprinkle with chilli flakes and extra salt.

Recipe from The Laden Table: Recipes to share, infused with spice by Ashia Ismail-Singer. Published by Bateman Books, $60, out now.

