A spicy, moreish paneer appetiser from cookbook author Ashia Ismail-Singer.
Paneer is quite a bland source of protein usually dressed up with a spicy curry sauce. Using parmesan in the crumb gives a lovely, strong, nutty flavour that works well with paneer.
It is a perfect addition to a mezze or finger food platter. Serve with a chilli and mayo dipping sauce, or any other sauce that takes your fancy.
Serves 6-8 as an appetiser
- Cut paneer in sticks, lengthways, about 2cm thick.
- In a bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, parmesan, salt and pepper.
- Dip each paneer stick into the beaten egg then coat in the crumb mix. Set aside.
- Heat a frying pan with just enough oil to cover the base. You want to shallow-fry the sticks until golden all over, turning with tongs.
- To make the dipping sauce, simply mix the mayonnaise in a small bowl with chilli sauce.
- Once all of the paneer sticks are fried, place them in a bowl with the chilli dipping sauce on the side. Sprinkle with chilli flakes and extra salt.
Recipe from The Laden Table: Recipes to share, infused with spice by Ashia Ismail-Singer. Published by Bateman Books, $60, out now.
More dinner recipes
From comforting lasagna to warming kahawai kedgeree.
Is this the best lasagna recipe? Want something comforting? Look no further than this classic lasagna.
A succulent lamb biryani with all the layers. According to cookbook author Ashia Ismail-Singer, this recipe is one of the very best.
Feijoa and honey pork ribs: An easy meal with assertive flavours. They’re easy to pull together, even on busy weeknights.
Give your lamb leg a leg-up with lemon and rosemary. This aromatic lamb dish features garden-fresh rosemary and plenty of citrus.
Cosy up with this hearty kahawai kedgeree. Make this versatile fish dish your next breakfast, lunch or dinner.