Pork fillets are quick and simple to prepare. They need very little attention before cooking, so just add your flavouring and they will be ready to slice and eat in 20 minutes.
HERB PORK FILLETS WITH MANDARIN AND GREEN OLIVE SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4
Herb paste 2 Tbsp olive oil ½ cup chopped parsley ¼ cup chopped thyme 2 tsp Dijon mustard 1 tsp salt and pepper 2 mandarins, zested then segmented 2 x pork fillets, trimmed 100g salad greens ½ cup green olives 2 Tbsp olive oil
Dressing ¼ cup unsweetened yoghurt ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 mandarin, zested 2 Tbsp mandarin juice 1 tsp runny honey
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- First, make the herb paste. Place the oil, finely chopped parsley, thyme, mustard, salt, pepper and mandarin zest in a bowl, mixing well.
- In a large frying pan, brown the pork fillets on all sides. Place on an oven-proof tray. Smother the paste over the pork fillets and bake for 18-20 minutes or until done to your liking. Remove and rest for 10 minutes.
- For the dressing, combine the yoghurt, mayonnaise, zest, juice and honey in a bowl.
- To serve, place the salad greens on to a large platter. Top with sliced pork, mandarin segments and olives. Dollop over the dressing and add an extra drizzle of olive oil.