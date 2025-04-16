Sarah-Grace Williams, seen here at Synthony Festival, will conduct Full Metal Orchestra. Photo / Duco Touring
The geniuses behind Synthony have launched a new “collision of cultures” event.
The Mānuka Phuel-sponsored Full Metal Orchestra — bringing together the “raw power” of rock and metal music with the “sheer might” of a 29-piece classical orchestra — will debut at Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 26.
“Think Metallica meets Mahler, AC/DC a deux, and Sabbath with strings - this is a symphonic experience like no other,” organisers Duco Touring and Liberty Stage said.
Conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams and powered by producer Jol Mulholland, the show aims to take heavy music to new heights.
“You’ll witness massive metal anthems from the likes of Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and AC/DC and more — amplified by soaring orchestral arrangements, searing guitars, powerhouse vocals, and epic visuals.”
The event will be supported by Auckland Council’s city centre targeted rate.
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited director destination Annie Dundas said the agency was delighted to be involved.
“Following on from the huge success of Synthony earlier in the year, which brought in people from around Aotearoa, this new player in the live music scene is forecasted to boost the region by more than 3000 visitor nights.
“As a Unesco City of Music, Auckland celebrates musical performance, diversity and innovation, and we’re delighted to see this event come to fruition — it will make for a fantastic night out.”
Liberty Stage director Simone Williams said: “Liberty Stage is excited to partner with Duco Touring, the visionaries behind Synthony, for the world premiere of Mānuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra”.
“Extraordinary things happen when you team next-level production, the best rock musicians, a symphony orchestra and a metalhead’s dream setlist. Need we say more?”
Mānuka Phuel co-creator Alex McDonald said the company was thrilled to announce its sponsorship.
“This partnership embodies a shared dedication to innovation, high-energy and pushing creative limits, delivering an unforgettable and epic musical experience.”
Ticket sales for the event start in two weeks.
Manuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra is happening on Saturday, July 26, at Spark Arena. Find out more at fullmetalorchestra.com