Full Metal Orchestra will make its debut on July 26 in Auckland.

Duco Touring founder David Higgins said the event, coming off the back of the company’s sell-out Synthony shows in New Zealand and globally, was another “collision of cultures”.

“Rock and metal felt like the logical next step; what genres could be more of a symphonic clash?

“We wanted to do this properly and so have teamed up with Liberty Stage, heavyweights in the New Zealand rock scene, to bring a brand-new event to life, the Mānuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra.”

Duco Touring founder David Higgins. Photo / Photosport

The event will be supported by Auckland Council’s city centre targeted rate.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited director destination Annie Dundas said the agency was delighted to be involved.

“Following on from the huge success of Synthony earlier in the year, which brought in people from around Aotearoa, this new player in the live music scene is forecasted to boost the region by more than 3000 visitor nights.

“As a Unesco City of Music, Auckland celebrates musical performance, diversity and innovation, and we’re delighted to see this event come to fruition — it will make for a fantastic night out.”

Liberty Stage director Simone Williams said: “Liberty Stage is excited to partner with Duco Touring, the visionaries behind Synthony, for the world premiere of Mānuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra”.

“Extraordinary things happen when you team next-level production, the best rock musicians, a symphony orchestra and a metalhead’s dream setlist. Need we say more?”

Mānuka Phuel co-creator Alex McDonald said the company was thrilled to announce its sponsorship.

“This partnership embodies a shared dedication to innovation, high-energy and pushing creative limits, delivering an unforgettable and epic musical experience.”

Ticket sales for the event start in two weeks.

Manuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra is happening on Saturday, July 26, at Spark Arena. Find out more at fullmetalorchestra.com