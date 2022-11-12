Gaze up at New York's most famous bridge and the Manhattan skyline from Brooklyn Bridge Park. Photo / Getty Images

New York isn't short of jaw-dropping views and neither is there a paucity of parks. Why not combine the two, writes Julia Hammond.

It doesn't matter what time of year you come to New York – its parks have the wow factor in any season. They promise cherry blossom in spring and breathtaking ochre, russet and crimson foliage in autumn. On a glorious summer's day there's nowhere better to soak up the sun and even in winter, they're a real treat under a dusting of powdery snow. Here's where to find nine of the most magnificent views you can enjoy from New York City's park benches and paths.

Central Park

Central Park is New York City's largest park, and you could spend hours walking, jogging or cycling within its boundary. Instead, seek out Belvedere Castle. It's the park's highest point and from it you'll get a splendid view of Turtle Pond, the Great Lawn and the needle-like skyscrapers which rise beyond them. Half a dozen blocks away, choose a calm day to check out Bow Bridge and its reflection; face west to line up the Beaux-Arts towers of the San Remo building in the background. The most iconic view of all overlooks Wollman Rink; on a crisp, sunny winter's day, watch skaters twirl on the ice below.

On a crisp, sunny winter's day, watch skaters twirl on Wollman Rink. Photo / 123rf

Washington Square Park

If you're a fan of 80s rom-coms, then you'll recognise Washington Square Park as the place where Harry met Sally. It's featured in numerous films, including Ghostbusters II and I Am Legend. Once you're done reminiscing about the movies, wander over to the south side of the arch. Peer through and you'll be looking straight up 5th Avenue, which extends all the way to Harlem. You'll be treated to a view of the Empire State Building. It's over a mile if you're planning to walk but you can stop off for a selfie in front of the super-skinny Flat Iron Building on the way.

The High Line

Since it opened in 2009, the High Line has left a lasting impression on locals and visitors alike. This contemporary greenway preserves a stretch of elevated railway that was once slated for demolition. Sections of track that used to carry trains are now interwoven with grasses and evergreens tended by a dedicated team of volunteer gardeners. Crucially, scattered throughout the 2.4km-long park are seats, steps and sun loungers which encourage those passing through to sit and stare. For instance, from the stadium seating of 10th Avenue Square, count passing yellow taxis and admire the glittering glass and steel superstructures of the Hudson Yards complex beyond.

The contemporary High Line occupies a stretch of elevated railway. Photo / 123rf

Little Island

By the time Little Island opened in 2021, a whopping $260 million had been spent on transforming it into one of New York's most fabulous parks. To see where the money went, cross one of two walkways that extend out over the Hudson River. You'll find yourself in a city oasis which sits on 132 curvaceous concrete pillars. A stellar team of landscape architects designed the place with views in mind, not least The Amph, a waterfront seating area facing Hoboken, New Jersey. But arguably the best panorama is behind you, so swivel around. Lush planting accentuates the city skyline, highlighting everything from Edge to One World Trade.

The Battery

"The Bronx is up and the Battery's down" sang Sinatra and co in the song from the hit 1940s musical On The Town. The Battery in question is Battery Park, which hugs the shoreline of Lower Manhattan. Extending southwest from the Battery is an uninterrupted view of New York's broad harbour and its famous centrepiece, the Statue of Liberty. Within the park, take a look at the fabulous Seaglass Carousel featuring fish whose colour-changing LED lights mimic real-life bioluminescence and Castle Clinton, built in the early 19th century to process immigrants before nearby Ellis Island took over the job.

Battery Park provides an uninterrupted view of New York's broad harbour and the Statue of Liberty. Photo / Getty Images

Governors Island

Catching the ferry over to Governors Island is one of New York City's great summer pleasures. This 70ha island is lush and comparatively tranquil, yet it's situated less than a kilometre across the harbour from the traffic noise and general hubbub of Lower Manhattan. That proximity means you'll enjoy a similar view of the city to that which you'd experience from the deck of one of the iconic orange Staten Island ferries until the crew shoo you into the terminal building. On Governors Island, however, you can admire it for as long as you like. Rent a pushbike beside the boat dock, unpack the picnic you brought and savour that glorious backdrop until sundown.

Prospect Park

Over in Brooklyn you'll find Prospect Park, the city's second largest after Central Park. For the best views, stick to its northern edge and poke your nose into Endale Arch. The striped ceiling of this restored tunnel draws the eye to the tree-lined paths and meadow beyond. Nearby, within the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, you'll find the Japanese Hill and Pond Garden. Centred on a lake featuring a vermillion torii gate, this is one of the prettiest park views in New York. Together with nearby Cherry Esplanade, it wows in spring when its trees are laden with pink blossom. There's an entrance charge to visit the Garden, but with views like this it's definitely worth shelling out.

Cherry Esplanade wows in spring when its trees are laden with pink blossom. Photo / Getty Images

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Gaze up at New York's most famous bridge and the Manhattan skyline from this waterfront park. When it opened in 1883, it was the world's longest. Today, it's still thought of as a remarkable feat of construction and as such it's worth more than a fleeting glance. From the boardwalk in front of Jane's Carousel, you'll enjoy a bonus, as Washington Bridge is over to your right. Ponder the herculean effort it took to build such a groundbreaking structure as you duck under the bridge. On the other side, pick out landmarks such the Woolworth Building with its distinctive copper roof and Tall Ship Wavertree at South Street Seaport.

Domino Park

This Brooklyn gem is a stone's throw from trendy Williamsburg. It takes its name from the old Domino Sugar Factory and integrates salvaged items from its industrial past into the entirely different landscape of today. Dock cranes and heavy duty beams painted Tiffany blue contrast with Corten steel planters and repurposed deck boards. But impressive though this park is, your attention will be on what's opposite. Spanning the East River, the Williamsburg Bridge flanks a cluster of Midtown skyscrapers, the centrepiece of a Manhattan view that's worth hanging around for.

Domino Park is a Brooklyn gem that boasts impressive Manhattan views. Photo / Getty Images

